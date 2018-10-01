WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: October 1, 2018

Rousey, Bellas and Riott Squad

Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will go one-on-one with Ruby Riott just five days before the Rowdy One teams with The Bella Twins to face The Riott Squad at WWE Super Show-Down.

Last week on Raw, The Riott Squad defeated Nikki, Brie and Ronda's best friend Natalya in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, which gave the heel group some key momentum. So, tonight, Rousey will look to level the score heading into the anticipated clash in Melbourne, Australia.

Hall of Famer returns

As per earlier announcement, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is set to appear on Raw to add hype to the most anticipated and final clash between Triple H and the Undertaker at Super Show-Down.

A couple of weeks ago on Raw, The Undertaker announced that his brother Kane will watch his back in Melbourne, Australia sensing that Shawn Michaels will be in Triple H's corner. This led to speculation that a tag team match between the DX and Brothers of Destruction is in line for a future event.

Tonight, Michaels will appear on the final Raw before WWE Super Show-Down and will undoubtedly have a lot to say about his best friend's last dance with The Deadman. There is every chance he could hint about him coming out of retirement for the rumoured tag team match at Crown Jewel.

One man Lashley against Owens and Elias

Tonight on Raw, Bobby Lashley will seek for revenge against Kevin Owens, who attacked him and his manager Lio Rush during a one-on-one match against Elias last week on Raw.

After the match ended in disqualification, Owens and Elias teamed up to attack Rush, but both of them had to flee the ring once Lashley came to make the save.

The heel pair of KO and Elias will look to play mind games, while Lashley will look to gain momentum with sheer power as he prepares to team up with John Cena for tag team action at Super Show-Down.

Dean Ambrose and the Shield conundrum

Last week on Raw, we saw hints of a potential break up of the Shield. But, in the end the flagship show's most dangerous faction remained united to end the show.

Braun Strowman and Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre tried to talk Dean Ambrose into leaving his Shield brotherhood during the entire episode of last week's Raw.

The heel trio told the Lunatic Fringe that he was the only member of the faction without a belt despite his efforts in helpins his partners Roman Reigns hold the Universal Championship and Seth Rollins hold the Intercontinental Championship.

Despite all the mind games the Shield remained united to defeat the team of Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin and AOP in the main event.

With their Six-man tag team match just five away, the Monster Among Men, the Show-off and the Scottish terminator will look to break the Shield to gain momentum.

Baron Corbin the Acting GM and the other feuds

Last week, Stephanie McMahon who seemed unhappy with how Baron Corbin was doing his job, put him in a match against Shield and also informed him that his job is on the line. So, it will be interesting to see what's in store for the Acting GM.

We will also see Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox and Mickie James continue their feud with Nia Jax and Ember Moon. Plus, tag teams like the Revival and AOP could start a feud for the number one contender's slot for the Raw tag team championship.

Jinder Mahal and Finn Balor also will be seen. While, Chad Gable and Bobby Roode will continue their rivalry with Konor and Victor of The Ascension.