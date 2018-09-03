WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 3, 2018

Plus, the former runners of the women’s division will also be seen in action as a team after a gap of more than three years. While, The Hounds of Justice will respond after being dismantled by an unlikely ally on last week’s Monday Night Raw.

Sony Ten 1 Network will telecast Monday Night Raw in India on Tuesday (September 4) from 5.30 AM, while repeats will be aired later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 9 PM via the same network.

Roman Reigns has hardly enjoyed his days as the champion with Braun Strowman lurking around him all the time and was forced to give him a title opportunity at the Hell in a Cell PPV since the Monster Among Men cashed in on the MITB contract. With a few weeks left, now the question remains whether The Big Dog is ready to meet Strowman.

Meanwhile, the Shield has reunited again in the WWE to dominate the scene on WWE Raw. But they found it hard to protect Reigns from an ally of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre standing against them. They were seen lying on the back, last week. WWE.com hinted there will be matches amongst these six superstars on the show to settle the scores.

Shawn Michaels is set to return on Raw Columbus where he will give his view on the upcoming Undertaker vs. Triple H match as per WWE.com,

“HBK has a long history of in-ring competition with both The Deadman and his longtime friend Triple H, and he even served as the Special Guest Referee of their End of an Era Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania XXVIII. Will The Showstopper take sides as The Cerebral Assassin and The Phenom prepare to collide one last time?”

Now the Heart Break Kid has already teased to play the role of a guest referee for the upcoming match. The Super Show Down event has already advertised him in the superstars list. However, the capacity of his appearance is still unknown and we expect him to officially announce the role tonight on Raw.

Plus, the Bella Twins are also set to return tonight as a team after a gap of almost three years. WWE fans will have a mixed reaction with return of this duo. But there is no doubt of their mainstream popularity which should boost up WWE Raw viewership this week. Their opponents, The Riott Squad have the numerical advantage on their side. So they will try to beat up Bella Twins to initiate a Super Show Down rivalry.

We also expect an IC title open challenge from Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Dolph Ziggler will look forward to invoke his rematch clause leading to making the match official for the Hell in a Cell PPV event. Also, Ronda Rousey will continue her build up for rematch against Alexa Bliss at the upcoming PPV event.

As far as the tag team championship match result is concerned, we should get new title-holders. The Revival has all the tools to revitalize the tag team division, unlike the current champs who made this look like some sort of a joke and tonight should mark the beginning of a title run for Dash and Dawson.