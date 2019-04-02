WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: April 1, 2019

The Universal Champion was back on the show to confront his title challenger. Roman Reigns got attacked by a Scottish Psychopath again. Plus, a huge six-woman tag team match led to arrests for Wrestlemania main-eventers at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

The go-home episode of WWE Raw for Wrestlemania 35 was kicked off by Stephanie McMahon, who made a big announcement for the main event of this Sunday Night's PPV. She confirmed that the match will remain a triple threat and it will be 'winner takes all' meaning the winner becomes a dual champion. (both Raw and Smackdown women's champion at the same time)

Later, Brock Lesnar's music hit the Capital One Arena as the crowd welcomed him with thunderous boos. Paul Heyman cut his usual heel promo before Seth Rollins arrived for a confrontation. Lesnar hit him with a low blow and a German Suplex. Rollins, however, hit back with a low blow and connected with The Stomp to keep the champion down.

Next up, an eight-woman tag team match took place on Raw which saw Beth Phoenix return to action as she teamed up with Natalya. Team Divas of Doom and the Boss n Hug Connection vs. the IIconics and Nia Jax-Tamina was the full match lineup. Nia Jax pushed Pheonix out of the ring to make her angry. So, Phoenix speared her through the barricade before blocking a slap and connected with the Glam Slam on Royce for the victory.

Later. Batista's music hit the arena as the former champion walked out to a nice reaction from his hometown of Washington, DC. The Animal had the spotlight on him as he showed a Wrestlemania promo for his match against Triple H. Batista did not waste much time for a promo, dropped the mic and walked away.

A Lumberjack Match took place next with the lineup being Jinder Mahal vs. Apollo Crews. The match finished very quickly after Crews drop-kicked Mahal and connected with the frog splash off the top rope. After the match, he sent the Singh Brothers out of the ring with Press Slam.

Next up, it was time for the farewell tour as Kurt Angle was scheduled to compete one last time on Raw against Rey Mysterio in the midst of Thank You Kurt chants. We also received a video package highlighting the incredible 20-year career of the legend. Corbin came out and threw insults at Angle until Rey Mysterio arrived and hit him with a seated senton. Angle hit Corbin with an Angle Slam to stand tall with Mysterio.

As announced earlier, The Revival put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against Aleister Black and Ricochet, who floored the champions with a flipping senton on the floor. Dawson grabbed his partner out to get them counted out of the match and retained their titles. Black Mass followed next from Aleister whereas Ricochet went to the top rope and hit the 630 on Dawson to end the segment.

Roman Reigns spoke about his match against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania 35 in a backstage interview. McIntyre pounced on him from the back and sent him into a steel barricade to hurt the ribs to end the segment.

Next up, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey teamed up against the Riott Squad in a six-woman tag team match. The added stipulation for the match was if Lynch, Rousey, or Flair attack each another, they will be removed from the WrestleMania main event.

Becky took control of the match with a Bexploder Suplex on Morgan. Rousey tagged herself into the match and locked in the arm-bar to pick up the submission win. Once the match was over, the three women started a brawl and the police came out to stop them. But they also laid their hands on the police officers to get themselves arrested. The chaos among the three women superstars continued in the parking lot until the cars drove them out.

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs. Heavy Machinery was the next match lineup on Raw. Lacey Evans distracted Heavy Machinery with her presence but they still hit the Compactor on their opponents to pick up the win. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman competed against two local talents on the show to squash them with a double powerslam for the win.

Charly Caruso interviewed Bobby Lashley inside the ring, where the Dominator spoke about his Wrestlemania match against Finn Balor. We got to know that Balor will unleash his demon persona on Sunday. Balor appeared on the screen and promised that his demons will be Lashley’s nightmare before he vanished.

Rey Mysterio competed against Baron Corbin in the main event after what transpired between them earlier on the show. Mysterio hit a beautiful springboard Hurricarana followed by a head-scissor tornado DDT for a near fall. After a 619, he missed a frog splash after which Corbin delivered an End of Days for the win. Kurt Angle came out and punished him with the Ankle Lock to close the show.