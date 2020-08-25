WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: August 24, 2020

Fallouts from the bygone PPV were brought together whereas former NXT Champion Keith Lee debuted on the show. Aleister Black also returned on the night that went down at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the results from Raw after SummerSlam,

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off the night cutting a promo on his SummerSlam win. He wasn't happy about the soft win against Orton and hence wanted The Viper to step up again. While leaving the ring, Orton attacked him from behind and beat him up. Orton stood tall delivering multiple kicks to McIntyre's head.

Bayley competed against Shayna Baszler in the opening contest of RAW where Nia Jax was present at ringside. She pulled Baszler out of the ring by pulling her legs that forced the referee to disqualify the contest. Banks and Bayley retreated through the ramp as the tensions continue.

The Kevin Owens Show was back on Raw with Aleister Black as a guest who was wearing a cover on the right eye showing the kayfabe attack by Seth Rollins and Murphy from last month. Owens showed concerns about Black's well-being but got decked to the mat as his guest turned heel. Black hit Owens with a Black Mass before leaving the ring.

A Fatal 4 Way Match went down for the WWE 24/7 Title with the lineup of R-Truth vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin. The ninja warriors made the distraction allowing Akira to roll up Truth as he became the new 24/7 Champion.

Randy Orton was out next on the show addressing his loss at SummerSlam. He also spoke about the rematch that McIntyre talked about, earlier the night. Keith Lee suddenly interrupted his promo and issued a wrestling match challenge to him on behalf of good friend Drew McIntyre. Orton wasn't interested and instead opted to leave the ring.

Angel Garza vs. Montez Ford was the next matchup on WWE Raw where Demi Burnett from the Bachelor was standing at Garza's corner. Ivar of the Viking Raiders came out and offered a Turkey Leg to take away Burnett from there. This distracted Garza as Ford decked him from the second rope and hit the crossbody to get the win.

A six-woman tag team match went down on Raw where The IIconics and Zelina Vega teamed up against Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Bianca Belair. Morgan and Riott hit double Enziguiris to neutralize the IIconics after which Belair dropped Vega with a big right hand. Belair then executed her KOD finisher on Vega to get the victory.

Apollo Crews vs Bobby Lashley had an Arm Wrestling Contest under the officiation of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Crews stomped at the feet of Lashley under the ring to get the win. A furious Lashley wanted to attack Crews who fought back and leaped off the ring to drop MVP and Shelton Benjamin who came out in Lashley's aid.

Lana and Natalya continue insulting Mickie James on Raw as the veteran came out and attacked Natalya, right away. Lana tried to help her buddy but instead digested a Mick Kick.

Keith Lee competed in his opening contest on Raw against Randy Orton where he was hit by the ring-draped DDT by The Viper. McIntyre suddenly dragged Orton out of the ring to disqualify the contest. At backstage, Randy Orton attacked McIntyre and delivered yet another kick on his skull to potentially cause a career-ending skull injury. McIntyre was taken to a local medical facility.

Lumberjack Match for the RAW Women's Title went down between Sasha Banks and Asuka where the female superstars surrounded the ring. Bayley wanted to pass a steel chair to the ring in aid of Banks but Baszler stopped her from doing so. A distracted Banks was then locked into the Asuka Lock to get tapped out.

On Raw Underground segment, Bobby Lashley stood tall this week as he took out Dolph Ziggler, Cedric Alexander, and Erik and Ivar of the Viking Raiders.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio teamed up against Seth Rollins and Murphy in the final match of RAW. Both father and son hit dual 619s on Murphy to take control of the match when RETRIBUTION faction hit the ring. Rollins and Murphy retreated as the heel group members beat up both the Mysterios all around the ring. RETRIBUTION caused destruction all around the ring while sending Raw off the air.