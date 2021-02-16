WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: February 15, 2021

Also, the WWE Champion was slated to appear on Miz TV on Raw which went down at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Here are the results:

The Miz kicked things off with Miz TV sans John Morrison where Drew McIntyre was the guest. He kept on bad-mouthing about the champion resulting a Glasgow Kiss Headbutt from him.

McIntyre threw the Money in the Bank briefcase before exiting the ring. The Miz slowly got up to his feet and announced that he is out of the Elimination Chamber match before teasing that a sooner MITB cash-in.

Riddle and Lucha House Party teamed up against The Hurt Business in the opening match of the night. Riddle picked up the win via a knee to the face followed by a Floating Bro on MVP. But his celebration didn't last long as Bobby Lashley came from behind ragdolled him with the Hurt Lock submission maneuver, on the ramp.

Bad Bunny pinned Akira Tozawa, backstage to become the new 24/7 Champion. He was also seen in different segments with Damien Priest and Mandy Rose.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair teamed up against Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. It turned out to be a handicap situation for Royce as Evans never competed in the match.

At one point, Evans backed down through the ramp with a mic in hand. She announced that she is pregnant making her charm Ric Flair elated. The two celebrated on the ramp before leaving. The match never had an outcome.

Kofi Kingston took on The Miz in a singles contest in a high stake match. The stipulation was that If Miz had won the match, John Morrison was to get his spot in the WWE Title Elimination Chamber while if Kofi had won, he'd get the spot.

Kofi freed himself from a Figure-four hold and connected with a Trouble in Paradise Kick to The Miz for the win to get a pass to the Chamber. He’s also announced for the Gauntlet Match set for later the night.

Lana vs Shayna Baszler was the next match lineup on Raw where a fight broke out between Naomi and Nia Jax at ringside. Naomi stood tall by sending Jax into the steel ring steps. Baszler downed Lana with a kick to the face. She then locked in the Kirifuda Clutch for a submission victory.

The main event Gauntlet Match went down on Raw with the participants being AJ Styles, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Check out the match outcomes:

- AJ Styles defeated Kofi Kingston taking advantage of the latter's weary situation from the earlier match against The Miz. He nailed a Phenomenal Forearm on Kofi for the win.

- Drew McIntyre defeated AJ Styles after dodging a Phenomenal Forearm attempt and countering it with a Claymore Kick.

- The WWE Champion then eliminated Jeff Hardy who connected with a Twist of Fate and went for the pendant Swanton Bomb. But McIntyre put up his knees and delivered a Claymore for the pinfall win.

- Randy Orton joined the match against McIntyre but Alexa Bliss appeared on the ThunderDome screens distracting him. Orton was standing outside the ring who didn't realize that the referee's ten-count was on. McIntyre eventually got the win via count-out.

- Sheamus was the last entrant who took advantage of McIntyre’s tired condition as he competed in four matches, before that. McIntyre missed a Claymore attempt as Sheamus came right back with a Brogue Kick for the win. The Celtic Warrior will now enter the Elimination Chamber match, last, per the stipulation of the Gauntlet. He celebrated the big win as Raw came to an end.