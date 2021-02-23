WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: February 22, 2021

Plus, the men and women's tag team champions also were in action on the show that emanated from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Check out the results and recap of Raw after Elimination Chamber 2021:

A championship celebration for The Miz opened last night's Raw as The A-Lister went ga-ga over his career accomplishments until Hurt Business memebers Bobby Lashley and MVP decided to crash the party.

Lashley reminded the champion how he helped him win the title at Elimination Chamber. The All-Mighty gave Miz an hour of ultimatum to hand a title shot to him or else the consequences would be 'painful, merciless, and... awesome.'

Next up, United States Champion Riddle competed in the opening match of the night against John Morrison. Riddle successfully hit the Bro 2 Sleep but his opponent counter-attacked with some big kicks and knee-strikes. Morrison went for the Starship Pain but Riddle got up and planted him with the Bro Derek for the victory.

Later on Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day competed in a tag team match against RETRIBUTION's Mace and T-Bar. Woods sent T-Bar out of the ring as Kofi nailed a Trouble in Paradise Kick on Mace.

T-Bar was quick to come back to the ring only to be hit with another Trouble in Paradise and digested the pinfall loss. RETRIBUTION leader Ali was furious with this as he abandoned his followers before he headed back to the locker room.

Bobby Lashley re-appeared on Raw to demand for his title shot while Braun Strowman joined the campaign as he pointed out how he was excluded from the Elimination Chamber match.

Shane McMahon arrived at the scene to confirm that Lashley vs Strowman will be this week’s main event match with a title match stipulation. (If Braun wins against Lashley, then next week there will be a Triple Threat for the WWE Title featuring Strowman, Lashley and Miz)

Next up, RAW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Business - Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin competed in a non-title match against The Lucha House Party - Gran Metallik and Lince Dorado. Shelton leveled Lince with a clothesline before Cedric sent Metallik to his knees. Shelton quickly hit the Paydirt finisher on Metallik for the win.

Angel Garza was distracted by Bad Bunny who was at ringside during his singles encounter with Damian Priest. Garza was thus hit by the Hit the Lights finisher to digest a pinfall loss. Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo, and Drew Gulak were after Bunny’s 24/7 Title but Priest helped to clear the ring as Bunny escaped the scene.

Later, Randy Orton explained the recent actions of Alexa Bliss which have forced him away from the WWE Title picture. Suddenly, he started coughing and we could hear him being choked out. Orton was seen having trouble with his throat and he started throwing up thick black liquid from his mouth as the segment ended.

Next up on Raw, Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler competed in a non-title match against Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. After a miscommunication, Charlotte delivered a big boot on Asuka before tangling on the floor with Baszler.

Jax took advantage and delivered a Leg Drop on Asuka to earn a pinfall win over her. It seemed the partnership between Flair and Asuka is over. Afterwards, Charlotte had a backstage conversation with her father Ric Flair where she requested him to go home so that she could focus on her career.

Later in the ring, Jeff Hardy connected with the Twist of Fate move in his match against Sheamus. He went for the Swanton Bomb but his knees gave up. Sheamus took advantage with a knee-strike before he executed the Brogue Kick on his opponent for the pinfall win.

Next up on Raw, Naomi and Lana teamed up against Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose to get a pinfall win. Lana knocked Brooke off the apron using her elbow before tagging in Naomi. The two of them double-teamed on Rose to secure the clean pin.

AJ Styles was up against Ricochet in a short match. The high-flyer connected with a German Suplex but he missed a 630-splash. AJ gave a knee to the face before executing the Styles Clash in the middle of the ring for a win.

The Number-one Contender’s Match for WWE Title between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley was the main event of this week’s WWE Raw. It was a short match where Strowman connected with a Running Powerslam for a near fall. Strowman went for another one but Lashley countered with a wicked spear for the win.

It was confirmed that Lashley will compete against The Miz, next week. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Strowman to pass him out even after the match was over. The Miz tried to calm him down inside the ring only to get a Spear. Lashley stood tall over Miz and Strowman with the WWE Title in hand as the show went off air.