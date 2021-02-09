WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: February 8, 2021

Charlotte Flair was also set to go face-to-face with Lacey Evans in a much-anticipated segment when WWE’s flagship show aired from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Here are the results,

Shane McMahon made a surprise return on Monday Night Raw in the opening segment to make a big Elimination Chamber announcement. He confirmed that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be defending his title inside the Chamber against five other opponents and all of them were former WWE Champions.

The challengers announced for the bout are Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz and Sheamus. And Shane gave credit to WWE Producer Adam Pearce for creating this match up before he left the ring.

AJ Styles met Shane on the ramp as he was coming out to have a scheduled match against Jeff Hardy. The Charismatic Enigma countered a Calf Crusher attempt with his pendant atomic drop-lower dropkick combo.

He followed up with the Twist of Fate but missed the Swanton Bomb and landed hard in the ring. AJ applied the Calf Crusher again, forcing Hardy to tap out.

Kofi Kingston returned to action on Raw from a jaw injury. He teamed up with Xavier Woods to compete against Slapjack and T-Bar of RETRIBUTION. Slapjack tried to take advantage as Kofi was busy dealing with sending T-Bar off the apron with a Trouble in Paradise kick. But Kofi decked Slapjack and tagged in Woods to execute the Day Break finisher for the win.

Charlotte Flair had a confrontation with Ric Flair and Lacey Evans in the middle of the ring where Ric revealed that she’s having a casual relationship with Evans.

He's apparently also training her to be a better performer before informing that Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans is scheduled with the stipulation if Lacey wins then she gets a shot to Raw Women's Championship.

Lacey Evans suddenly attacked Charlotte and sent her to the steel steps before the match began. During the match, Lacey missed a moonsault as Flair cut her into halves with a Spear. Charlotte lost her cool after having some words with Ric and went hammering away on Evans. The referee called off the match and declared Evans as the winner via disqualification.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge had a confrontation with The Miz, John Morrison, and Angel Garza over championship opportunities. Miz talked about how he could spoil Edge’s WrestleMania moment by cashing in Money in the Bank contract. The Rated R Superstar vowed that nothing would stop him from becoming a champion again before leaving.

Angel Garza then competed in a singles contest against Damian Priest who had Bad Bunny in his corner. Chaos broke out where Bunny outsmarted Miz and Morrison. The distraction allowed Priest to connect with the Bell Clap finisher for the victory.

Riddle vs Keith Lee took place on WWE Raw where Bobby Lashley and MVP were watching at ringside. Riddle connected with the Final Flash finisher but Lee caught him with the Spirit Bomb, right away for the pinfall win.

Once the match was over, Lashley entered the ring and choked out Riddle with the Hurt Lock submission. He then targeted Lee by sending him face-first into the steel steps and then into the announce table.

A Tables Match took place with the lineup of Lana vs. Nia Jax. Jax literally rag-dolled Lana throughout the match but she missed the Leg Drop finisher and landed hard on the apron. She was screaming in pain as Lana charged in and easily sent her through a table kept beside the ring to win the match.

Shayna Baszler then challenged Lana’s tag team partner Naomi to a singles contest. She was in control by applying the Kirifuda Clutch on Naomi but the hold was broken as Naomi reached the bottom ropes. Baszler then targeted Lana by punching her into the face. Upon coming back to the ring, Naomi rolled up Baszler for the win.

The main event of this week's WWE Raw featured Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton in a non-title match. McIntyre dodged a kick from Orton and instead dropped him with a Futureshock DDT.

He was waiting for a Claymore Kick but Sheamus suddenly appeared in the ring. He charged in with a Brogue Kick but McIntyre ducked it. Sheamus accidentally hit Orton as the referee called off the match. McIntyre lost via disqualification and delivered a Claymore Kick on Sheamus to send the show off-air.