WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: January 25, 2021

Also, Asuka defended her Women’s Title for the first time in two months on the show that went down from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Here are the results:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Goldberg had a face-off in the opening segment of Raw where The Miz and John Morrison annoyed them by talking about a potential Money in the Bank cash-in. So the two heels were taken out with a Spear and a Claymore Kick respectively. After a brief confrontation, the two WWE Title match participants left the ring.

Charlotte Flair vs Shayna Baszler, the opening match on Raw was disqualified after Nia Jax attacked Flair with a big Leg-Drop. Jax and Baszler went for a beatdown on Flair until Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke made the save. A six-woman brawl broke out later as Lacey Evans also joined the fray joining the heels.

This led to a tag team match with the lineup being Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler. Evans mostly stayed out of the match as she didn’t want to face Flair.

Rose and Brooke took their frustrations out on Baszler for some time before Flair tagged in. She dragged Baszler outside the ring as the latter's legs accidentally hit the steel steps. Baszler didn't make it back to the ring within the referee's ten count that handed the win to the babyface team.

WWE Producer Adam Pearce wasn't happy with the awkward finish of the match and he restarted it. Flair downed Baszler with a huge Spear outside the ring before chasing Lacey Evans. Inside the ring, Nia Jax planted Dana Brooke with a giant Chokeslam for a clean pinfall win.

Xavier Woods competed in a short match against Slapjack where RETRIBUTION members surrounded the ring and provided distractions. Woods managed to get away with the victory by hitting a Shining Wizard but then he felt the wrath of the RETRIBUTION members. The faction's leader Mustafa Ali announced himself to be a part of the Royal Rumble match.

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth ruined a small party thrown by the Hurt Business members. Some of the Raw Superstar chased Truth for the belt as the Hurt Business tried to take them out. As they looked to prevail, Riddle appeared from behind and leveled MVP with a big knee before leaving the ring.

Sheamus competed against John Morrison in a match to pick up the win via White Noise finisher. After the match, The Miz and Morrison challenged Sheamus to a 2-on-1 handicap match that was accepted. Sheamus was able to connect with his pendant Brogue Kick on Morrison but Miz caught him with the Skull-Crushing Finale for the victory.

Charlotte Flair was blasting her father Ric Flair for building a relationship with Lacey Evans, backstage. Evans suddenly attacked Charlotte with a Women’s Right before dragging Ric away through the hallway.

R-Truth slammed AJ Styles in a singles match and used John Cena’s Five Knuckle Shuffle. He missed an Attitude Adjustment attempt as AJ rolled him into the Calf Crusher for the win.

Gauntlet Match for a WWE United States Title opportunity was next on WWE Raw where Riddle faced The Hurt Business. Cedric Alexander cost Shelton Benjamin the match via distraction as Riddle won via a roll-up. Riddle immediately made MVP tap out to a Heel Hook submission followed by another roll-up victory over Cedric to secure the contender’s spot.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Edge announced his return on TV via a prerecorded video message saying that he would be entering the Royal Rumble match, this Sunday.

Alexa Bliss vs Asuka for the WWE Raw Women's Championship was the main event of the night where Bliss adopted the darker side of her, gifted by The Fiend. She easily fought out of the Asuka Lock choke-hold and grabbed Asuka with the Mandible Claw, instead.

But Randy Orton appeared from behind and dropped Bliss with an 'RKO outta nowhere'. The match was disqualified as Orton stood over Bliss to send the show off-air.