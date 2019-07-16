WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: July 15, 2019

Apart from that, the storylines for Summerslam also kicked off on show, which took place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Uniondale, New York, where we got to know the potential main event of the August PPV.

Here is how Monday Night Raw went down last night in New York:

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar opened the show with his advocate Paul Heyman who spoke about the successful Money in the Bank cash-in at Extreme Rules.

He also announced a Cross-Brand Top 10 All-Star Battle Royal featuring Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Big E, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns with the winner getting a Universal title shot at Summerslam.

The opening contest of Raw was a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match featuring Ricochet and The Usos vs. The Revival and Robert Roode. Ricochet had the first pinfall after a shooting star press on Wilder, while Dawson connected a Flapjack on Jimmy to level the score.

In the end, Ricochet, secured a win for his team after a 630-splash, but the former US Champ was attacked by The Club in the aftermath. Styles hit a Phenomenal Forearm while Gallows-Anderson hit the Magic Killer to put down Ricochet to end the segment.

Next up, The Viking Raiders met Vinnie Bruner and Jackson James in a tag team matchup on Raw. They had another squash win after they hit a double-team backbreaker/gutbuster and a double-team German Suplex/clothesline combo. Meanwhile, The Viking Experience followed next to secure the win for the fast surging team.

Later on the show, the tron showed footages which reveal Cedric Alexander fooled Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre as Gary “The Goat” Garbutt on last week's Raw. This set up a match between Drew McIntyreand Cedric Alexander. A quick drop-kick and a handspring kick downed McIntyre until he came back with a Glasgow Kiss. And he tried following that with an inverted Alabama Slam, but Cedric rolled him up for a surprise win.

Next up, with the Wild Card Rule in play, Smackdown star Finn Balor came up short against Samoa Joe. Joe countered a side headlock with some chops and held Balor with crucifix pin to win the match. He tried to attack Balor after the match, but digested a sling blade. The arena became dark, all of a sudden as we saw Bray Wyatt holding Balor. Wyatt hit a Sister Abigail on Balor and left the scene.

Later, when Mike Kanellis was on his way out for a one-on-one match against Zack Ryder on Raw, the referee stopped Maria from joining her partner at ringside. Ryder immediately hit the Rough Ryder for the win. Maria then insulted Mike by stating that her unborn child would have had a better chance of beating Ryder in a wrestling match to end the segment.

Next up, The Club met Lucha House Party in a tag team match. Kalisto tackled the heels with a head-scissor DDT followed by a summersault senton. Meanwhile, Styles pulled Kalisto's legs to distract him and that allowed Gallows and Anderson to hit the Magic Killer. Styles then locked in the Calf Crusher on Kalisto to force him to tap out.

A Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match took place featuring Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Naomi and Natalya to decide which superstar will face Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at Summerslam.

Bliss rolled up Carmella for the first elimination while Natalya eliminated Naomi in the same manner. Nattie then locked in the Sharpshooter on Bliss to win the match and insulted Becky for not being a good lover. The referees came out and separated these two as they were about to get physical.

Next up, was time for MIZ TV on Raw as the Miz hosted special guest Dolph Ziggler who said that Miz is everything that’s wrong with this business. He further added that the Hollywood A-Lister only cares about his own fame and fortune just like his wife. Miz got furious and attacked Ziggler to make him retreat.

Drake Maverick was seen in a hotel room with wife Renee Michelle trying to consummate his marriage. R-Truth disguised himself as a room service guy to pin Maverick out of nowhere and won back the WWE 24/7 Championship.

The main event of this week's Raw featured the Cross-Branded All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was seated on the ramp to get a closer look at the match. It came down to Randy Orton and Seth Rollins in the end after the latter one eliminated Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Rollins successfully hit the Stomp to counter a DDT and eliminated Orton to win the match. Rollins vs. Lesnar for the Universal title at Summerslam was confirmed as the show came to an end.