WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: June 14, 2021

Also on the show, Team RK-Bro were scheduled to face The New Day in a tag team match, while Eva Marie was scheduled to return to WWE after almost five long years on the show that went down from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



Check out the recap and results of Monday Night RAW before Hell in a Cell 2021:



– Alexa Bliss kicked things off on RAW with the revelation that her doll Lilly has been given a time-out after her strange acts during last week towards Shayna Baszler.



Nia Jax interrupted and told Bliss that Shayna will meet her in a match at Hell In A Cell 2021. Nia also reminded her that they used to be friends but Bliss denied it. As a result, Nia challenged her to a match, later in the night.



– Nikki Cross defeated Charlotte Flair in the opening contest of Raw via count-out. Flair paid too much attention to Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley who was seated at ringside and the referee counted her out, mid-way through the match (Nikki somehow managed to get back to the ring even after getting dropped with a Fall-away Slam).



After the match, Charlotte Flair attacked Nikki and attempted the Figure-Eight Leglock but Ripley made the save as she dropped Flair with a Riptide to end the segment.



– John Morrison (with The Miz and Cedric Alexander) defeated Jeff Hardy in a quick match by hitting the Starship Pain. After the match, Cedric Alexander said Jeff is lucky that he didn’t put him into retirement during their match last week. Jeff then challenged Cedric to a match with the stipulation that if Cedric would beat him he’ll retire immediately.



– That match between Jeff Hardy and Cedric Alexander happened right there where Jeff blocked a jumping knee with a Twist of Fate. The veteran then successfully connected with the Swanton Bomb off the top rope to get the win. As a result, Jeff’s career on Raw will continue.



– WWE NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven defeated Naomi by delivering a top-rope splash followed by a Michinoku Driver. (Originally, Eva Marie was scheduled to wrestle Naomi. Eva did appear, making her return on Raw but Piper Niven came in as proxy for her in the match) Eva announced herself as the winner after the match and celebrated with Piper.





– Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke featured in a backstage photo shoot where Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka were training. The two teams got into a fight instantly and the officials ran out to separate them.– Team RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) in their scheduled tag team match. Riddle took out Kofi with a knee to the face and tagged Orton. Woods never saw it and went for an Honor Roll but ran into an RKO from Orton to suffer the pin-fall loss.– RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley competed in a rematch against Asuka. Breaking herself free out of a Prism Trap Submission, Ripley connected with the Riptide for the win. After the match, Charlotte Flair attacked Rhea. They brawled in the ring and had to be separated by the officials.– Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax via DQ after Reginald interfered. Bliss put down Jax with a DDT before she leapt off the top rope with a Twisted Bliss. But she didn't get the three count as Reginald pulled her out of the ring. An irate Bliss hypnotized him for his actions. Jax then rushed at Alexa to cut off her antics.– Jaxson Ryker defeated Elias via count-out in the next match. Ryker sent Elias spine-first into the ring post and got back to the ring. Elias decided not to go back to the ring to digest another loss.– Drew McIntyre took on one-half of RAW Tag Team Champions, AJ Styles in a scheduled match. After a flying elbow from the top rope, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley leveled McIntyre to cause the disqualification. Omos and The Viking Raiders also got involved in the melee, after the match which produced a 6-Man Tag Team Match.– Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles, and Omos was the main event match lineup for Raw.In the finishing sequence, Styles tagged in Lashley when he wasn’t ready. McIntyre took advantage of the situation and nailed Lashley with a Claymore Kick for the pin to win. McIntyre posed in the ring, yelling for the WWE Title Match at Hell In A Cell to end the show.