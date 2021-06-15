WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: June 14, 2021

Bengaluru, June 15: This week’s WWE Monday Night Raw was the final episode before Hell In A Cell 2021 that had a massive main-event match between AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre.
Also on the show, Team RK-Bro were scheduled to face The New Day in a tag team match, while Eva Marie was scheduled to return to WWE after almost five long years on the show that went down from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
Check out the recap and results of Monday Night RAW before Hell in a Cell 2021:
– Alexa Bliss kicked things off on RAW with the revelation that her doll Lilly has been given a time-out after her strange acts during last week towards Shayna Baszler.
Nia Jax interrupted and told Bliss that Shayna will meet her in a match at Hell In A Cell 2021. Nia also reminded her that they used to be friends but Bliss denied it. As a result, Nia challenged her to a match, later in the night.
– Nikki Cross defeated Charlotte Flair in the opening contest of Raw via count-out. Flair paid too much attention to Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley who was seated at ringside and the referee counted her out, mid-way through the match (Nikki somehow managed to get back to the ring even after getting dropped with a Fall-away Slam).
After the match, Charlotte Flair attacked Nikki and attempted the Figure-Eight Leglock but Ripley made the save as she dropped Flair with a Riptide to end the segment.
– John Morrison (with The Miz and Cedric Alexander) defeated Jeff Hardy in a quick match by hitting the Starship Pain. After the match, Cedric Alexander said Jeff is lucky that he didn’t put him into retirement during their match last week. Jeff then challenged Cedric to a match with the stipulation that if Cedric would beat him he’ll retire immediately.
– That match between Jeff Hardy and Cedric Alexander happened right there where Jeff blocked a jumping knee with a Twist of Fate. The veteran then successfully connected with the Swanton Bomb off the top rope to get the win. As a result, Jeff’s career on Raw will continue.
– WWE NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven defeated Naomi by delivering a top-rope splash followed by a Michinoku Driver. (Originally, Eva Marie was scheduled to wrestle Naomi. Eva did appear, making her return on Raw but Piper Niven came in as proxy for her in the match) Eva announced herself as the winner after the match and celebrated with Piper.
Apparently your winner of this match is ... @natalieevamarie?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GT1QYXv4KP— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2021
