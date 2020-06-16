WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: June 15, 2020

We expected an update on the medical condition of Hall of Famer Edge whereas Rey Mysterio was also scheduled to come back on the show which took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out how post Backlash edition of WWE Monday Night Raw went down:

WWE Raw opened with Randy Orton coming to the ring gloating about his win over Hall of Famer Edge at Backlash. He informed that Edge suffered a torn triceps during the match and will be out of action for a long time. Edge’s best friend Christian interrupted his promo only to get challenged in an unsanctioned match, later the night.

Angel Garza and Andrade had a heated argument, backstage before their manager, Zelina Vega ordered Garza to compete in a match against Owens. Garza almost had the win with a drop-kick countering a splash. But Owens caught him with a sudden Stunner to pick up the win.

Bobby Lashley and MVP appeared on Raw to address the shortcoming against Drew McIntyre at WWE Backlash. They declared it was Lana’s fault as she is always hungry for the spotlight. Lana came out on the ramp when Lashley blasted her for putting out private pictures on the social media. He also demanded a divorce from Lana before he left the ring.

The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits teamed against Akira Tozawa and 3 Ninjas in a tag team action. It was a short match where Dawkins hit the Cash out to send two of Ninjas to receive splashes from Ford and Ivar for the victory. The teams confronted after the match when Big Show came out to a surprise and hit a KO punch on one of the Ninjas.

Seth Rollins came out on Raw to announce that Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik was present on the show. He wanted Dominik to join his heel faction that also comprises of Murphy and Austin Theory. He was having a conversation with Mysterio via satellite when Dominik appeared from the back and attack Rollins. He dodged Murphy and Theory, somehow to escape through the crowd making Rollins unhappy.

Liv Morgan and Natalya vs. The IIconics was the next match on RAW where Morgan almost had the pinfall after a drop-kick on Billie Kay. Peyton Royce broke the pinfall attempt who also sent Natalya outside the ring. Kay and Royce then double-teamed on Liv to hit the Fall of Grace on Morgan for the win. The IIconics cut a promo for a shot at the women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, after the match.

Christian had a consultation with the veteran Big Show about the challenge laid down by Randy Orton. Apparently, he accepted the one more match offered by Orton knowing the risks he'd be facing.

Apollo Crews vs. Shelton Benjamin was the next match on RAW where Crews picked a quick win by rolling up his opponent using the ropes for leverage to get the pin.

The WWE Championship was on the line in a tag team match where MVP and Bobby Lashley teamed against R-Truth and Drew McIntyre. Lashley was sent to the ring post by McIntyre who then followed up with a Claymore Kick on MVP. Truth got the tag and hit a Splash on MVP to get the win and secure the WWE Title of McIntyre.

Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley came out on Raw trying to throw a birthday celebration for Bayley. The IIconics ruined their moment by intervening as one of them slapped Banks into the face. An angry Bayley granted them a title match before leaving the ring.

In a rematch from Backlash, the RAW Women's Title was on the line between Nia Jax and Asuka. Jax hit the Samoan Drop on Asuka to secure the pinfall win but the referee pointed out that Asuka’s foot was under the ropes. A frustrated Jax threw a fit inside the ring and Asuka capitalized on that by rolling her up to retain her title.

The Unsanctioned match between Randy Orton and Christian was the main event of this week's episode of Raw. Before the match began, Ric Flair came out and advised Christian not to compete in the match. Captain Charisma didn't listen and Flair hit him with a low blow.

Orton followed up with a Punt Kick on Christian to win the match in just a few seconds. The paramedics arrived at the ring to take out Christian in a stretcher as Orton ranted about finishing Edge and Christian's career on two consecutive nights to end the show.

"I finished the last chapter of @EdgeRatedR's redemption. I don't want to finish the last chapter of yours ... but I HAD TO."#WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/SvMobnO8ON — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020