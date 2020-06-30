WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: June 29, 2020

Bengaluru, June 30: A dual contract signing headlined this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW as men and women's division champions officially received their opponents for Extreme Rules.
Also on the show, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio elevated their feud, while the mid-card title scenario was also addressed on Raw that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Sasha Banks and Asuka were seen locked in a brawl in the ring to open Raw as Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre arrived at the scene for the dual contract signing. The champions and the challengers eventually signed the dotted lines and continued to brawl. McIntyre attempted a Superkick but Ziggler escaped from the ring while Asuka sent Banks out of the ring to stand tall.
Big Show hijacked an interview segment of Andrade and Angel Garza to call out Randy Orton. Ric Flair appeared on behalf of Orton to say that the Viper is ready to fight anytime he wants. Garza and Andrade circled the ring, trying to attack Orton. But the Viking Raiders ran out to make the save.
The Viking Raiders then competed against Andrade and Angel Garza in the opening contest of RAW. Andrade blocked a German Suplex from Erik and sent him into the ring post. Garza hit Erik with the Wing Clipper and got the pinfall while Andrade prevented Ivar from getting back into the ring.
WWE 24/7 Championship match was next on Raw as R-Truth challenged Akira Tozawa. Truth acted like he was hurt and rolled up Tozawa for the pinfall in a short match to win back the gold.
Next up, Seth Rollins and Murphy came out to address Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik who weren't present on the show. However, the father and son duo appeared via satellite from their home to send a warning to Rollins. Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo came out to compete in a tag match against the two heels.
Black and Murphy were neutralized from the equation as they were fighting each other on the ramp. Carrillo almost had the win with a schoolboy but Rollins got up and hit a Stomp to get the win. Rollins and Murphy then attacked Carrillo as Black tried to make the save. But he was sent to the barrier as Rollins executed another Stomp on Carrillo on top of the steel steps.
The IIconics made some insulting comments towards Ruby Riott for not having any friends. Riott ended up challenging one of them in a match on RAW. Peyton Royce competed against Riott in the singles competition. Riott was in control after a STO. But Billie Kay distracted her to allow Royce to hit a big kick followed by a Spinning Brainbuster to get the win.
Big Show competed against Andrade and Angel Garza in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match on RAW that saw total miscommunication between the two heels. Garza wasn't happy about a tag and walked out of the match to leave his partner alone in the ring. Big Show delivered a chokeslam on Andrade to get the easy win. After the match, he hit a Knockout Punch on Andrade.
Apollo Crews competed against MVP in a singles contest on Raw. Crews hit a Spinebuster on his opponent and went for a top rope move but Lashley distracted him. MVP capitalized with a big boot followed by a Fisherman's Suplex to get the win. Lashley locked in the Full Nelson on Crews after the match to end the segment.
Ricochet and Cedric Alexander ran out to the ring to break things up to create another match where Lashley competed against Ricochet. Ricochet delivered a Superkick to Lashley but got tripped into the mat, right away. He got caught into the Full Nelson and tapped out to lose the match. Once the match was over, Lashley punished Cedric with the Full Nelson.
Drew McIntyre and Asuka competed against Dolph Ziggler and Sasha Banks in the main event of Raw. Ziggler sent McIntyre into the ring post face-first on the outside whereas Banks had the Bank Statement locked in on Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow countered that with the Armbar but Banks reversed it with a roll-up to get the win. Bayley joined Banks and Ziggler at ringside to celebrate as the show went off-air.
