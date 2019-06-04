WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: June 3, 2019

Meanwhile, The Undertaker also made a rare appearance to add hype to his dream match against Goldberg. Plus, Brock Lesnar made his third consecutive Raw appearance with his Money in the Bank contract being the talk of the town.

Check out how last night’s Monday Night Raw went down at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas:

Roman Reigns kicked off the night with a promo and as expected it was interrupted by his Super ShowDown opponent Shane McMahon. Drew McIntyre also joined McMahon down to the ring to announce that he will face Reigns at Stomping Grounds. The Revival attacked Reigns inside the ring but the Usos ran out to save their cousin.

The opening match of WWE Raw was underway with the lineup of Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and The Revival. Despite Reigns' hard-fought comeback in the contest, McIntyre hit the Glasgow Kiss on him as the Revival neutralized Jimmy with a Shatter Machine. Drew hit the Claymore on Jey Uso to pick up the win. After the match, Roman Reigns took another beating from the heels to end the opening segment.

Next up, the Miz hosted Miz TV with Universal Champion Seth Rollins as the special guest. Miz reminded the fact that champion could face Corbin at Super ShowDown. But he also said Lesnar could cash in MITB contract later on Raw. As they spoke, a car entered the arena with Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. Both pretended to cash-in the championship contract right away, but then decided to back out from doing so.

Later on raw, the Lucha House Party came down to the ring to confirm their match against Lars Sullivan at Super ShowDown. Lars soon appeared to deliver clotheslines on Kalisto and Dorado. The masked superstars managed to come back with a triple drop-kick on Lars, who chose to back down.

A promo by WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch followed next as she discussed how the past two months went by for her, but soon Lacey Evans interrupted. Charlotte Flair was also out to engage in a verbal war with her and thereby started a match. Flair was in control until Becky pulled her from the ring to cause a disqualification. Becky put down Lacey with a Manhandle Slam before posing with her championship.

Next up, Rey Mysterio appeared in the ring to relinquish the United States Championship as Samoa Joe cut him off halfway through his speech. The Samoan Submission Machine stated Rey knew he did not beat him at Money in the Bank and said that as the main reason for Mysterio to vacate the title. Rey laid down the title on the mat as Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on him. The referees ran out to check Rey who was hurt to end the segment.

Later, Braun Strowman came out on WWE Raw to meet Bobby Lashley in an arm-wrestling match. Lashley slapped Strowman to provoke him. But the monster won the contest by showing authority. However, his post-match celebration was cut short as Lashley threw chalks into his eyes. A Running Powerslam by Strowman ended the segment.

Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce happened next on WWE Raw with Alexa Bliss at ringside. Nikki missed a cross-body block off the top rope after which Bliss asked a stage-head to bring her a coffee. Royce kicked the cup off the hands of Bliss. Nikki caught Royce with a rope-aided neckbreaker for the win. Bliss planted Billie Kay with a DDT after the match.

Seth Rollins appeared on Raw as he waited for Brock Lesnar but Baron Corbin came out instead. The two got into a brawl as Rollins put him down with a Suicidal Dive. Lesnar's music hit as Corbin planted Rollins with an End of Days. The beast hit a low blow on Rollins before smashing a chair on him, relentlessly. A couple of German Suplexes followed with an F-5 before Lesnar walked off and promised to cash in MITB contract at Super ShowDown. Officials ran down to take a hurt Rollins out of the ring with a stretcher.

Triple H and Randy Orton engaged in a war of words before their Super ShowDown contest. Both men cut fired-up promos on Raw to claim they will win in the scheduled match.

Cesaro vs. Ricochet was the next match lineup on the show. Ricochet missed a Hurricuran spot after which Cesaro planted him with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Cesaro caught his opponent with a deadlift suplex followed by a European Uppercut. Ricochet kneed him into the face and rolled up for the win. Cesaro pulled a table underneath the ring to find out R-Truth sitting on it to protect his 24/7 Championship. He was seen running away from superstars to defend his title.

The Undertaker made his legendary entrance to the ring as the fans chanted his name. The Deadman asked Goldberg the following question, “Do you ever wonder what happens when you come face-to-face with death for the very first time?” to remind that their match at Super ShowDown will be the last for The Myth. WWE Raw was running out of time and had to end the feed as 'Taker ended the promo saying, “Goldberg, you’re next!”