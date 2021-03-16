WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: March 15, 2021

Plus, The Hurt Business put the tag titles on the line against The New Day. Here are the results from the show that took place at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

A confrontation between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre opened this week’s Raw where the latter claimed that he would topple Sheamus at FastLane and then take back the WWE Title from Lashley at WrestleMania 37. However, a distraction by The Miz from the ramp allowed Lashley to attack McIntyre in the ring.

As he was leaving, Sheamus jumped on him from behind on the ramp. The officials rushed in to break things up. Sheamus was irate about how Lashley was trying to ruin his feud with McIntyre. He desperately wanted a match with McIntyre at FastLane 2021.

Meanwhile, The Miz participated in a match against Drew McIntyre in the opening contest of Raw. Morrison was ejected from ringside after he pulled away Miz from digesting a Claymore Kick. McIntyre eventually hit the finisher but he wanted to send a message to the WWE Champion. Hence, he submitted Miz with the Hurt Lock for the win.

Braun Strowman was out next in the ring and was furious with Shane McMahon's treatment of him lately. He demanded a match against Shane on Raw and it was accepted. Shane made him even angrier after he mentioned that this match will be between Brains vs Braun, later that night.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke versus the team of Naomi and Lana was the next match in the presence of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

As the match was in progress, WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka made her return and focused on Baszler with an attack. In the ring, Mandy was hit by a Facebuster from Lana but she tagged in Brooke who ran in with a Spinning Neckbreaker for the pinfall win.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match was next as The New Day challenged The Hurt Business. Cedric was put down with a high-flying dive from Kofi outside the ring as Woods delivered a top-rope elbow on Shelton. Kofi got the tag and hit the Daybreak Stomp on Shelton to get the pinfall win.

As a result, The New Day became an overall 11-time WWE World Tag Team Champions but their celebration was ruined by AJ Styles and Omoa. The two challenged the new champions for the titles at WrestleMania 37 with Omos making his debut. Kofi and Woods accepted to make the match official.

Later, Damian Priest (with Bad Bunny) defeated Jaxson Ryker (with Elias) in a short match after connecting with Hit the Lights finisher. Elias wanted to deliver a cheap shot on Bunny but got punched in the face. Suddenly, The Miz arrived in the ring and hit Bunny with a Guitar Shot before he escaped the scene.

Next up, the singles match on Raw between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman never officially began. Braun chased Shane and threw him into the barriers before Shane grabbed a camera and hit Braun in the face.

As Braun was down, Shane delivered an elbow drop from the top rope to put him through the announce table. He then brought two buckets of slime to pour it all over Braun's body at ringside to end the segment.

Later, Raw Women's Champion Asuka returned to action against Shayna Baszler with Nia Jax trying to get involved. Jax was sent to the barriers by Asuka who then countered Baszler’s Kirifuda Clutch with a roll-up for the win.

Baszler went for an after-match attack but Asuka released German Suplex on her. She wanted to send Baszler face-first into the exposed turnbuckle but the referee stopped her from doing so.

Riddle defended his United States Title against Ali with RETRIBUTION members surrounding the ring. While the two match-participants were trading roll-ups, T-Bar distracted the referee who missed a three-count on Riddle. Riddle then caught Ali with the Bro Derek to get the pinfall win and retain the title.

Alexa Bliss challenged Randy Orton for a singles match which was accepted in a backstage segment. It seems the match will go down at FastLane 2021.

WWE Raw main event featured Bobby Lashley vs Sheamus where the latter hit a White Noise and waited for the Brogue Kick. Lashley suddenly caught him with a mid-air Spear to get the win.

The WWE Champion wanted to punish Sheamus with the Hurt Lock but Drew McIntyre appeared and hit him with a Claymore. Sheamus was back on his feet as he shared a staredown with McIntyre to send the show off-air.