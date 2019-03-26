WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: March 25, 2019

Plus, Roman Reigns' response to Drew McIntyre's challenge was the headliner of the show, while Kurt Angle competed in a never-before-seen matchup in WWE.

Check out the results from WWE's flagship show:

The first-ever women's Wrestlemania main event was promoted as we went live into the arena. WWE Raw Women’s Champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey came out and demanded the fans to be thankful to her. The crowd instead cheered and chanted for Becky Lynch, who showed up to a big reception and soon Charlotte Flair also appeared to begin a beat the clock challenge.

The three members of the Riott Squad were out next to take on the three Wrestlemania main-eventers. Ronda Rousey started the contest as she took on Sarah Logan. She countered an inverted cloverleaf with an elbow and used the arm-bar to submit Logan in just 1 minute and 25 seconds.

Charlotte Flair tried to beat the clock by going up against Ruby Riott in the next match on Raw. The Queen countered a DDT from Riott and locked in the Figure Eight but the clock crossed the set time-limit. Becky Lynch started the next match against Liv Morgan and won the match via a jackknife pin with 7 seconds to spare on Rousey's time.

Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley and Jinder Mahal was the next match on Raw with the stipulation if Balor wins he will get an Intercontinental Championship match at Wrestlemania. Balor put down all of them with a summersault senton and hit the Coup De Grace on Mahal to pick up the win. A furious Lashley attacked Mahal and Singh Brothers after the match ended.

Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. The Revival was the next match on Raw and it started with a big brawl. Black gained the upper hand after connecting the double knees on Dawson, who countered it with a DDT. But Black came back with the Black Mass move on both the tag champs. Ricochet followed up with 630-splash on Wilder to get the pinfall win.

Drew McIntyre was out next to talk about how he ambushed Roman Reigns, two weeks ago. The Big Dog soon showed up to accept his Wrestlemania challenge. He was angry about McIntyre bringing his family into the context. So a brawl broke soon to which McIntyre took control with a low blow on Reigns. He followed that up with a Claymore Kick to stand tall.

Sasha Banks vs. Natalya rematch took place on Raw which started with a Flipboard from Natalya. Banks attempted a double knee which Nattie reversed to a Sharpshooter. The back and forth contest continued until Nia Jax and Tamina came out and hit everyone in the ring to make the match a No Contest. Beth Phoenix put down Tamina with Glam Slam to stand tall and end the segment.

Alexa Bliss hosted another episode of A Moment of Bliss with Braun Strowman as the special guest. Michael Che and Colin Jost appeared via satellite to join them and continue their beef with Strowman. The monster demanded the two to enter the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania. So Bliss made it official!

Baron Corbin took on Apollo Crews in the next matchup on Raw. Apollo was in control after he hit a step-up enzuigiri and followed it up with a frog splash for a near fall. But Corbin countered that with an End of Days to pick up the win.





Seth Rollins was out next to speak about his Universal title match at Wrestlemania 35. He said champions like Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Triple H, and John Cena inspired him as he vowed to take away the title from Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman appeared to cut his own promo but Rollins promised to burn down the Suplex City at 'Mania along with the WWE Universe.

Kurt Angle competed against WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe on Raw in a dream match. Joe cut a fired up promo before the match but came up short in the match. He started by taking out Angle with a Suicidal Dive. But Angle came back with a missile drop-kick and countered a chokehold attempt to pick up the pinfall win.

Triple H came out next on Raw to read a letter from Batista's manager, who wanted The Game to move the date of Wrestlemania to accommodate Batista’s shooting schedule. He also wanted Triple H to put his career on the line at Wrestlemania 35. Triple H did not hesitate to add that stipulation into their match in order to ensure an a**-kicking to Batista.

Dean Ambrose wanted a Last Man Standing match against Drew McIntyre. So he received it in the main event of Raw. McIntyre was in full control of the match after Ambrose failed to connect a flying elbow drop off the top rope. McIntyre hit a Glasgow Kiss and put Ambrose through a table. Finally, he connected with a Claymore Kick to put his opponent down for the count out to win the match and close the show.