WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: May 13, 2019

A dual contract signing for the women’s title matches set for Money in the Bank also took place on the show. Plus, all the competitors for this Sunday’s ladder matches were in action the O2 Arena in London, England with a chance to pick up momentum ahead of the PPV bout.

Check out how things went down during Raw in London:

WWE Raw kicked off with The Miz's music as he welcomed everyone to Miz TV. The guest of the show, Roman Reigns came out to a chorus of boos from the crowd who started singing 'Walk With Elias'. The two talked for a bit before Shane McMahon arrived at the scene to cancel Miz TV. Elias and Bobby Lashley attacked them from behind as McMahon made the opening match of the night.

The Miz and Roman Reigns featured in a tag team match against Bobby Lashley and Elias. Miz dropped Elias with a DDT and sent Lashley to the ring post, but Shane McMahon attacked Reigns to disqualify the match. Reigns performed a superfly over the top rope while The Miz fended off the heels with a chair in hand. Two Superman Punches followed to Elias and Lashley as Reigns and Miz ended the segment to stand tall.

Mojo Rawley vs. Apollo Crews was the next matchup on Raw. Rawley targeted the tweaked knee of Crews to pick up an easy win. He delivered a Running Forearm in the corner and followed with the Alabama slam to get the victory.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans appeared on Raw for double contract signing. A brawl broke after Lacey attempted a cheap shot to which Lynch responded trying to lock in the dis-arm-her. Flair delivered a big boot to her and teamed up with Lacey to powerbomb Lynch through the table. Lacey and Flair posed with Raw and Smackdown women's titles respectively to end the segment.

Next up, Baron Corbin took on Ricochet. Corbin hit the Deep Six and was very close to victory, but Ricochet came back with a top rope Hurricurana. He hit a shooting star press followed by an attempt for tilt-a-whirl to which Corbin countered with an End of Days to pick up a pinfall win. He tried to set up the ladder to pose with MITB briefcase after the match. But Ricochet knocked him off the ladder.

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles did not appear on the main show of WWE Raw this week but they cut separate promos indicating how they plan to win the Universal title at Money in the Bank event.

Bray Wyatt also appeared in a strange vignette to air his inner demon.

A Women's division fatal-4-way match was next up with the lineup of Naomi vs. Dana Brooke vs. Natalya vs. Nikki Cross. Alexa Bliss was in commentary rather than competing in the match. Dana Brooke delivered a cross-body block off the ladder to put down everybody. Natalya sent her into the barricade but received a spinning neckbreaker from Nikki to digest the loss. Once the match was over, Nikki helped to set up the ladder for Alexa Bliss to climb up and pose with the MITB briefcase.

Rey Mysterio vs. Cesaro was the next matchup on WWE Raw after the Swiss Superman insulted Mysterio by claiming whether Samoa Joe is the father of Rey's son. Mysterio dropped Cesaro with a DDT and delivered a La Magistral. Cesaro countered with his pendant swing but Mysterio caught him with the Code Red. He executed the 619 successfully and delivered the top rope splash for the win.

The original lineup of Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre was canceled as Shane McMahon booked a Falls Count Anywhere Match between Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn in the main event. The stipulation was Zayn could replace Strowman at Money in the Bank ladder match with a win.

Corbin and McIntyre joined Sami to unload on Strowman as it was a No-DQ affair. They hit a double-team suplex on Strowman through a ladder followed by a Claymore Kick from McIntyre that allowed Zayn to get the win and take Strowman's spot at MITB ladder match. Strowman was irate about the outcome of the match and closed WWE Raw by choke-slamming Sami through the announce table.