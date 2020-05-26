WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: May 25, 2020

Also on the show, a Triple Threat match to declare a new number one contender for the Women's Title was in-store, while the United States Championship was on the line in a rematch.

Check out the results of Raw which took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida,

The Kevin Owens Show was back for a second week in a row with WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka as the guest. The conversation between Owens and Asuka was soon interrupted as Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Nia Jax.

The trio appeared to claim that they deserve a chance to become the new champion. In response, Asuka took out Jax, while Flair and Natalya continued the brawl to end the segment.

WWE United States Title was on the line next on Raw as Apollo Crews challenged Andrade. Zelina Vega was knocked out after Crews hit an Enziguiri and Andrade bumped into Vega.

The champion tried to come back into the contest with Running Knees but Crews caught him with another Enziguiri. Crews then hit a Standing Moonsault followed by a Shooting Star Press to get the win and became the new United States Champion.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce showed up in the ring to open up on what went wrong for them, last week when they lost the tag titles opportunity. The champs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross soon appeared to remind them that they blew their chance.

Furious IIconics attacked Bliss and Cross all of a sudden to knock them out. In the end, Kay and Royce posed with the titles to hint that the feud will continue.

The VIP Lounge didn't go down well for the host MVP as he mocked his guest Drew McIntyre as soon-to-be-former WWE Champion. McIntyre replied back with a Claymore Kick to him. Soon, his Backlash challenger, Bobby Lashley arrived and dragged him out of the ring. Drew invited him for a fight but Lashley chose to stay away from the scene.

Meanwhile, we saw a backstage shot where Natalya apparently had some marital problems with her husband Tyson Kidd. Details on the issue weren't disclosed.

Later, Kevin Owens was put in a match against Angel Garza on Raw. Garza attacked Owens as he was on his way out to the ring and injured the knees. Owens tried to hit back with a DDT and a Senton. But his knees gave up while he attempted a Pop-up Powerbomb. Garza took advantage and executed the Wing Clipper to get the victory.

Austin Theory and Murphy teamed up for tag match on RAW against Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo. Black was in full control against Theory until he tagged in Carrillo.

Murphy knocked Black, out of the ring to create a distraction to Carrillo which allowed Theory to connect with an ATL for the victory. After the match, Theory and Murphy delivered a post-match attack on Carrillo.

Later, a backstage promo aired which showed WWE Hall of Famer Edge who spoke about his scheduled Greatest Wrestling Match against Randy Orton at Backlash.

"I was retired for 3,212 days. In that time, you competed in 1,126 matches ... I realize I have to prove myself to myself."@EdgeRatedR is crunching the numbers on the road to #WWEBacklash. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DbYY0L24DO — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 26, 2020

Next up on Raw, a number one contender's Triple Threat match between Nia Jax, Natalya and Charlotte Flair went down. Flair was seconds away from a win by locking in the Figure Four submission move on Natalya.

But, Jax hit a Leg Drop on them to break the hold and followed up with a Samoan Drop on Nattie to pick up the pinfall win. She will now face Asuka at Backlash for the Raw Women's Championship.

The Street Profits competed against MVP and Bobby Lashley on Raw in a non-title match that was disqualified after Ford hit a Frogsplash on MVP but Lashley locked in the Full Nelson on him.

Following the DQ, Drew McIntyre appeared to start a fight with Lashley. Backstage talents came out to stop them from creating utter chaos. Lashley and Drew were kept apart by them as the show went off the air.