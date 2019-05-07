WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: May 6, 2019

Apart from that, the Championships storylines for Money in the Bank received massive boost while we also saw some brawls on the show. Plus, two Wrestlemania rematches headlined the event, one of them featured a returning Daniel Bryan.

Check out the full results of Raw in Ohio:

Vince McMahon opened this week's Raw and the boss was soon confronted by Roman Reigns. The two argued as Daniel Bryan made his first WWE appearance since Wrestlemania. Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre also hit the ring to continue the conversation as McMahon announced Wrestlemania rematches in the form of Kofi vs. Bryan and Reigns vs. McIntyre.

Next up, AJ Styles was out on Raw to confront Vince McMahon. But he could not go on long as WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins cut him off and claimed Raw is his show. This led to a moment where the two almost went physical. McMahon saved the fight for Money in the Bank and instructed them to prepare for a tag team match instead.

On McMahon's instruction, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins teamed up to take on the team of Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin. Rollins was in control after a step-up Enziguiri on Corbin followed by a Superkick. But Styles accidentally hit Rollins with a Phenomenal Forearm and chose to leave the ring. Meanwhile, Corbin hit the End of Days on Rollins to win the match.

Sami Zayn came out next to continue his trash talk about the WWE Universe but Braun Strowman cut him off and chased him to the backstage area. Zayn ran into a dead-end, which was a garage door and Strowman threw him into a dumpster. A garbage truck pulled up and emptied the dumpster into the back of the truck and carried Zayn out of the building.

Lucha House Party was out next for a match against three rookie superstars. Mettalik delivered an elbow and Lince Dorado finished the match with a shooting star press.

Next up, Ricochet vs. Robert Roode happened with Money in the Bank spot on the line. Ricochet hit the 630-splash on Roode to retain his MITB spot.

Lacey Evans fought Ali Katrina in a match where the MITB competitors were around the ring. Evans hit a slingshot Bronco Buster followed by the Women's Right to get the win. Becky Lynch showed up soon and ran into the ring to start a brawl. Becky locked in the dis-arm-her, but Lacey escaped the hold and ran away.

The Viking Raiders vs. Hawkins and Ryder also featured in a non-title matchup. Erik kicked Hawkins into the head and countered a Rough Ryder into a double knee. Erik and Ivar then hit the Viking Experience on Ryder for the win.

A Wrestlemania 35 rematch between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre happened next on Raw and the match ended in a brawl. Reigns hit McIntyre with a Superman Punch and Spear but Shane McMahon and Elias attacked him to disqualify the match. The Miz made the save, but McIntyre put Reigns down with a Claymore Kick. Miz chased Shane to the back, only to receive a low blow as McMahon left the building in his limo.

The Revival and The Usos had another funny segment where the latter team tried to humiliate Dash and Dawson again. Meanwhile, No Way Jose, who was in the ring for a match, but was attacked by Lars Sullivan. The monster took out everyone from the Conga Line before catching Jose with a running sit-out powerbomb to end the segment.

And finally as announced earlier, the WWE Championship was on the line in the main event of Raw where Kofi Kingston defended the belt against forme champion Daniel Bryan.

In the match, Bryan countered a spinning kick attempt with a drop-kick and hit Kofi with a bridging German Suplex for a near fall. Bryan missed a YES kick but caught Kofi with the LeBell Lock. The champ fought out of it and hit the Trouble in Paradise to get the pinfall win. Kofi Kingston celebrated his title retention to close the show.