WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: November 23, 2020

Plus, the Women’s Title was on the line, while two former best buddies also collided in a match on Raw that took place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the results of Raw after Survivor Series:

WWE Producer Adam Pearce and the Raw Survivor Series team kicked off the show to recalls the clean sweep victory over SmackDown on Sunday (November 23) night.

The team members AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle wanted to be the next line for the WWE Championship. Pearce heard from each of them but Strowman wasn’t in the mood of talking who gave a headbutt to him.

The Hurt Business - Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day was the opening contest of the night.

Cedric hit a DDT on Woods which was followed by an Olympic Slam from Benjamin. Kofi broke the pin attempt and took Cedric out of the ring. Woods hit a Powerbomb on Benjamin to get the win and retain the titles.

Adam Pearce announced a series of three singles matches will take place where the winners will meet next Monday in a Triple Threat. The winner of that Triple Threat will become the new Number-one Contender for the WWE Championship.

The first WWE Title Number-one Contender's Triple Threat Qualifying Match went down between Riddle and Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior readied for a Brogue Kick but Riddle dodged it and hit him back with a kick of his own. Sheamus then tried to lock in the Cloverleaf submission hold but Riddle got out of it and rolled up Sheamus for the win.

Lana challenged Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship but the match was disqualified after Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax interfered.

The match then turned into a tag match where the Women’s Tag Team Champions competed against Asuka and Lana. Jax approached to put Lana through the announce table. Lana escaped as Jax drove herself through it. Shayna Baszler locked in Kirifuda Clutch to Lana but Asuka was the legal one who rolled up Baszler for the win.

The next WWE Title Number-one Contender's Triple Threat Qualifying Match took place between United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Keith Lee.

MVP hit Lee from outside the ring when the referee wasn’t watching as Lashley was able to put him into the Hurt Lock. Lee got out of it driving Lashley to the mat. MVP took another cheap shot on Lee but the referee saw him doing that. So he declared Lee as the winner via disqualification.

The two former best friends Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss competed on Raw where the latter was playing mind games. While Cross was unloading, Bliss started crying and the referee checked on her. Bliss then approached and hugged Cross in the middle of the ring. But she suddenly dropped Cross with Sister Abigail to get the pinfall win.

This week’s Raw main event featured the final WWE Title Number-one Contender's Triple Threat Qualifying Match between Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

The Fiend appeared at ringside to distract Orton who was in control. Orton then planted Styles with the ring-draped DDT and geared up for an RKO when The Fiend again appeared right behind him. AJ took advantage of this distraction and hit the Phenomenal Forearm for the victory. The Fiend’s menacing sounds echoed through the arena as the show went off the air.