WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: December 31, 2018

WWE Raw opened with the steel cage lowering down to the ring. Dolph Ziggler made his entrance to compete in the opening contest against Drew McIntyre. The crowd favored Ziggler with the 'let’s go Ziggler’ chants, throughout the match. But he fell victim to McIntyre who delivered two Claymore Kicks on him to pick up the win. McIntyre hit the third Claymore with a chair and followed it with a fourth one, before he left the ring.

Next up, Seth Rollins came out to cut a promo about the new era. Dean Ambrose was his target as he wanted to get an IC title match. But Triple H came out to inform him that the mandatory 'rematch clause’ has become antiquated. He later added that he wanted to see the old version of Seth Rollins and arranged a match against Bobby Lashley, later for the night.

Later, a battle royal happened next on the show to determine a new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Baron Corbin looked dominant as he eliminated all the three members of Lucha House Party. He also eliminated Curt Hawkins and came close to winning the match. But Apollo Crews eliminated Corbin from the back to win the battle royal.

Baron Corbin was unhappy to lose this opportunity on Raw. So, he went on a rant about things being unfair. Meanwhile, Elias presented a special New Year’s Eve song to the crowd which was actually aimed at Corbin. Corbin ran down to the ramp to start a brawl. But Elias was able to fend off the former acting GM.

Next up on Raw, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon defeated The Riott Squad in a six-woman tag team contest. It was an entertaining contest where Ember neutralized Riott and Morgan with a high-fly move. Bayley picked up the win after she connected with a big elbow on Logan off the top rope.

In a fresh feud for the pair, Bobby Lashley competed against Seth Rollins next. Before the match, Lio Rush cut his usual promo to which he received 'what’ chants from the audience. The amcth got disqualified after Rollins brought a chair and smashed it on Lashley’s back. He even hit Rush with it as he attempted to do a springboard. We did get to see the sadistic version of Seth Rollins as he finished the segment with a Blackout.

Next up, Rhyno returned to action with his buddy Heath Slater. They competed in a tag team match against Jinder Mahal and Singh Brothers which was a 2-on-3 handicap match. Rhyno received big reaction from the hometown crowd. But Singh Brothers' distraction allowed Mahal to give him a superkick and the Khallas on Rhyno to get the win.

Dean Ambrose appeared to cut a backstage promo on Apollo Crews who won the battle royal and received an IC title shot on the same night. The title match was next on the show that slowed the pace of the show. Crews missed a top rope frog splash which gave Ambrose an opportunity to hit the Dirty Deeds and eventually retain the championship.

Natalya was in a backstage interview in which she announced her Royal Rumble entry. Nia Jax and Tamina came down to assault her at backstage. This set up the main event of the night where these two heels teamed up against WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya.

Rousey and Natalya gained early advantage after they sent their opponents out of the ring. Tamina tried to come back with a superfly, but she missed it. Ronda locked in the arm-bar submission, forcing Tamina to tap out. Ronda and Nattie celebrated to end the show.