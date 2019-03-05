WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: March 4, 2019

Also on the show, there was a championship match and a huge six-man tag team match. Plus, the much-anticipated Shield reunion finally happened to the delight of the crowd on Raw which took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Roman Reigns kicked off the show to a nice reception from the crowd. He spoke about how he realised the fact that life is short during the time he dealt with Leukemia. So, he stated that to get back to his best he needs to have his Shield brothers by his side. Seth Rollins appeared to join him followed by Dean Ambrose who could not say anything after receiving a guitar shot from Elias. Reigns and Rollins made the same but Ambrose walked away to the backstage, alone.

The opening contest of Raw was a six-man tag team match with the lineup being Finn Balor, Kurt Angle, and Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley. Balor was able to hit the Coup De Grace on Corbin, but couldn't get the pinfall due to Rush’s interference. Strowman hit a shoulder block on Rush through the barricade. Inside the ring, Lashley hit Balor with a huge spear to win the match. After the match, the heels stood tall and powerbombed Balor on the steel steps.

Next up, Natalya featured in a one-on-one match against Ruby Riott. She was in control of the match after a Fisherman’s Suplex move. The Queen of Harts delivered a Discuss Clothesline and locked in the Sharpshooter. Riott countered with an inside cradle but Nattie reversed it for the win. Lacey Evans interrupted her celebration making her way to the ring and then walking back to backstage.

Batista was originally scheduled to appear on this week’s WWE Raw. But he instead chose to drop a video message via his Instagram account. He chose to stay away from a city like Philadelphia. Plus, he wanted to play the game in his way until THE GAME is over. Triple H heard enough of those comments and cut an emotional promo about how Batista attacked a 70-year old Ric Flair. He urged Batista to be man enough and show up for a confrontation.

Later, Stephanie McMahon made a huge announcement that Becky Lynch’s suspension has been lifted. She also announced that Lynch will face Charlotte Flair at Fastlane pay-per-view for the vacant WWE Raw women’s championship. But before that, she had to sign a Hold Harmless agreement for Fastlane where WWE will not be responsible for what happens to her body. She is still not medically 100 percent cleared but this match has to happen as per Ronda Rousey’s wish.

A Gauntlet match took place on WWE Raw with the Heavy Machinery ending as the winners. They defeated the B-Team, The Ascension and the team of Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder back-to-back to deliver their best performance, to date.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins tried to have some talk with Dean Ambrose for The Shield reunion but failed. Ambrose was set to go one-on-one with Elias on WWE Raw. He was dealing with an injured back from the guitar shot by Elias. So he missed a top rope jump and fell to a flying knee. Elias caught him with the Drift Away to pick up the win.

After the match, Reigns and Rollins appeared in the ring for a potential Shield reunion. Soon, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin appeared on the ramp to cut a promo and then ganged up on Reigns and Rollins. Ambrose watched for sometime before joining his two brothers inside the ring. The trio cleared house. Ambrose finally did the signature fist-bump of The Shield to signal that the band is back together.

Next up, Sasha Banks took on Tamina Snuka in a singles contest on WWE Raw. Sasha dodged a superkick and locked in the Bank Statement on her opponent. But Jax saved the matchup by dragging Snuka out of the ring. Banks hit her with a botched Meteora but this distraction allowed Snuka to hit a superkick for the win.

The Revival defended WWE Raw tag team championships against Ricochet and Aleister Black. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable were at ringside and attacked the champions to disqualify the match. Ricochet and Black seemed frustrated and knocked out Roode and Gable from the ring.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch appeared in the main event segment of WWE Raw to sign the Hold Harmless agreement contract for Fastlane. Ronda Rousey interrupted and demanded the title back. Stephanie McMahon handed it her and made a second announcement of the night. Lynch and Flair will still compete in a match at Fastlane. If Lynch wins then she will be added to Wrestlemania title match for a triple threat contest.

Ronda Rousey didn't seem happy with this announcement and talked about how McMahons only cared about their wallet. She also addressed the recent changes of the fans who started booing her. So the time of playing nice is really over. After that, she pounced on Charlotte and Becky inside the ring. Flair rolled out of the ring to leave Becky in harm’s way. Rousey gave her a beatdown of a lifetime before posing on the turnbuckle to end the show.