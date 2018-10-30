WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: October 29, 2018

The show also saw the final hype given to Crown Jewel PPV event, while there were fallouts from the historic Evolution event as well. Undertaker and Kane also graced the show alongside DX.

The acting GM of WWE Raw, Baron Corbin opened this week's WWE Raw. His promo was cut short by Brock Lesnar, who came out with Paul Heyman. Heyman spoke about how Brock would become the next Universal Champion and that's when Braun Strowman arrived.

Corbin tried stopping the duo from having a faceoff, so Strowman gave three powerslams to the acting GM to huge cheers from the crowd. But Lesnar hit him with an F-5 from the back to stand tall.

Next up, Bobby Lashley met Finn Balor in a rematch from last week. Balor came up with some quick moves and hit a summersault senton on Lashley. He tried to hit the Coup De Grace after a Sling Blade. But Lio Rush pushed him from the back to disqualify the match. Rush slapped Balor and a post-match attack continued by Lashley on Balor.

Later on Raw, we witnessed a huge ten-woman tag team match in which Trish, Lita, Sasha, Bayley, and Natalya took on the Riott Squad, Alicia Fox and Mickie James.

Trish started the match and hit Sarah Logan with a Lou Thesz Press. Lita entered the ring and hit her pendant moves like Twist of Fate, moon assault before tagging in Natalya, who locked in the Sharpshooter on Fox to pick up the win.

Next up, Elias was out for a performance, but instead decided to go backstage to find Baron Corbin. Corbin did not want to hear any song. Jinder Mahal came out of the room to attack Elias all of a sudden. This set up a match between the pair later on WWE Raw. Elias avoided a big knee from Jinder and caught him with Drift Away for the victory.

Later, a triple threat tag team match happened on WWE Raw with AOP, The Ascension and the team of Bobby Roode & Chad Gable locking horns. The latter duo picked up the victory after Gable hit the rolling German Suplex/neckbreaker combo on Viktor.

Meanwhile, Ember Moon received a match against Nia Jax. Tamina wanted to distract Nia but she still pulled off the win hitting leg-drop on Moon.

Next up, Seth Rollins demanded an explanation from Dean Ambrose for his betrayal. Ambrose's music hit the arena, but he did not come out on the ramp. Later he was spotted in the crowd. He did not utter a word despite Rollins provoking him with tough words. Rollins promised to make his life a living hell from now on to end the segment.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre were out to tell how the next Universal Champion will be their next opponent.

After that, Ziggler competed in a singles contest against Apollo Crews. He countered a frog splash from Crews and connected with a superkick for the win.

Later in the third tag team contest of the night, Lucha House Party made their Raw debut and defeated The Revival after Kalisto hit Scott Dawson with the Salida Del Sol.

The Brothers of Destruction and DX face-off segment was the final one on WWE Raw. Undertaker and Kane made their entrances to cut a promo. DX's music cut them off as Triple H made his way. Kane charged towards him and Shawn Michaels appeared out of nowhere and hit Undertaker with a Sweet Chin Music. 'Taker was quickly back on his feet and had a staredown with DX to end the show.