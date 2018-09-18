WWE Monday Night Raw Results and Highlights, September 17, 2018

Roman Reigns kicked off the show as he came down to the ring and took the mic to address about his main event match at Hell in a Cell. He stated that things may hove not gone as he planned, but he wasn't worried as he woke up in the morning still the Universal Champion, for which crowd booed him.

Later, Reigns said he knew Lesnar still had a shot for a rematch but he didn't know Lesnar would come and attack him while he was down. Reigns then called out Lesnar to come to the ring and fight if he wants his rematch. Well he got a response, but it was Braun Strowman who came out instead.

Strowman came down and grabbed the mic to tell Reigns that he should be thankful to Lesnar because he's the only reason that he is still the champion. Like Reigns, Strowman also called out Lesnar as he felt if anyone got their hands on Brock, it should be him.

Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin came out to tell the pair in the ring to calm down and said their demands can't be granted immediately. Corbin said he has a solution for this problem and announced Saudi Arabia's second event of the year - WWE Crown Jewel for Friday, November 2 where it will be Lesnar vs. Strowman vs. Reigns in a Triple Threat match with the title on the line.

#WWECrownJewel will emanate LIVE from Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2! https://t.co/9aEgEJKTT8 — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2018

Paul Heyman interrupted and said Lesnar will go to Saudi Arabia and win the title back, which makes him the "crown jewel" of WWE. Strowman chases down Heyman leaving Corbin and Reigns in the ring.

Corbin told Reigns he won't make it to Saudi Arabia as champion as he will be defending the title later in the night. Corbin announced that he himself will be Reigns' opponent to end the segment.

Next up, Dean Ambrose met Drew McIntyre in the opening match of Raw. After a pretty even contest with close falls and near count outs McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick for the pin in the end.

Drew McIntyre is congratulated by his partner Dolph Ziggler in the backstage. Acting GM joined them and suggested Ziggler to use his rematch clause for the WWE Intercontinental Title later in the night. So, another title match was booked for the night.

Later, in another back stage segment, Natalya is seen with The Bell Twins and Ronda Rousey. The Bella Twins gave Rousey props for last night's win. Rousey then hints that she is ready issue an open challenge for her belt to end the segment.

Next up, in a one-on-one matchup Chad Gable took on The Ascension's Viktor. Chad Gable was companied to the ring by Bobby Roode, while Viktor came out with Konnor. Gable and Viktor have a back and forth contest with Konor distracting Gable for most part of the match. In the end Gable hit a German suplex and bridged it to get the pin fall victory.

After the match, Konnor runs in out of nowhere to attack Roode and Gable in the ring. So, it looks like we are in for a new tag team feud on Raw.

Later, Undertaker came down to the ring with the fans chanting his name. Taker addressed on last week's segment of Triple H and said he's never seen a man with a more broken soul than Triple H. Taker then added delusion will be Triple H's downfall.

The Phenom also added that Shawn will be in Australia to stand in Triple H's corner. So, Taker said he's not bothered about that as his brother, Kane will be in his corner. The crowd seemed very happy with the announcement as they will get to see the Brothers of Destruction again.

Taker ended the segment by stating at Super Show-Down, with his brother watching his back, Triple H will rest... in... peace.

Next up, Bayley came out with Sasha Banks and a group of pediatric cancer survivors.

Bayley later had her match with Dana Brooke. Brooke got an early advantage with a handspring back elbow in the corner. But, Bayley countered and backslided Brooke for a 2 count. Dana, then hit back and sent Bayley into the turnbuckles for a 2 count.

In the end, Bayley connected a running knee and followed it with the Bayley-to-Belly suplex for the pin fall win. After the match, Banks raised Bayley's arm as the referee checked on Dana while she's down to end the segment.

Next up, in tag team action, The Authors of Pain took on the team of Gregory James and Barrett Brown. Akam and Rezar destroyed the local talents to win another easy squash match with the Super Collider.

Next up was time for the abruptly booked WWE Intercontinental Title Match, where the champion Seth Rollins was forced to face Dolph Ziggler. Fans as expected chanted for babyface Rollins before the matchup.

The pair were involved in back and forth action. Rollins attempt for Falcon Arrow was countered by Ziggler for roll up pin. But, Rollins hit back with the Stomp to earn the pin fall win.

Later, out came Rousey who took the mic and smiled as fans chanted her name. Rousey said she really wants to congratulate Alexa Bliss and added Sunday night was the best performance she's seen from Bliss and she didn't expect Bliss to fight like that.

Rousey then issued an Open Challenge and asked if anyone in the back has what it takes to come out and try to take her title. Natalya's music hits the arena, but she didn't appear. The Riott Squad came out instead dragging Natalya out to the stage.

Ruby Riott blamed Rousey for what they did to Natalya. Ruby, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan walked into the ring as Rousey was ready to fight. Ruby then said she will be answering the challenge.

Rousey was totally helpless against the trio. So, the Bella Twins came out to save her. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella rushed to the ring to brawl with The Riott Squad. Rousey and The Bellas cleared the ring and stood tall to the fans delight. This indicated of future Six woman tag team match.

Later, JoJo introduced Elias, who came to the ring with his guitar. Elias introduced himself and got a mixed reaction to start. But, once he started playing the guitar the fans clapped along. He finished and they cheered for him.

He took shots at Lashley and got some big crowd heat for insults towards the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Elias continued insulting the Dallas crowd, but Lio Rush came out to interrupt. Elias made fun and asked which irresponsible parent let their child come up on the ramp and start running his mouth.

Lashley soon came down to the ring for the match. Rush joined the announced table for the matchup. After a even fight. Kevin Owens went after Rush and chased him to ringside. Elias goes after Rush next. Rush flips around and eventually kicks Elias in the face for the disqualification on the outside. After the match, Lashley saved Rush from Elias and Owens.

Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Alicia Fox were seen backstage. Bliss who is done with the singles championship feud said she will now improve her tag team game and challenged Ember Moon to find a partner.

Mickie James came down to the ring with Alicia Fox as Alexa Bliss watched from ringside. Ember Moon came out next to a big reception from the crowd. Moon waited for her mystery partner and out came Nia Jax, who makes her return.

After back and forth action Jax pinned Fox for a 2 count as Mickie broke the pin. Mickie then begged Jax and slapped her. Mickie turned around to Moon to hit the Eclipse from the top rope. Fox tried a kick but Jax ended up hitting the Samoan Drop for the pin fall win.

Next up, it was time for the main event of the night with the WWE Universal title at stake. Baron Corbin announced himself as opponent to Roman Reigns with an aim to send Reigns empy handed.

Corbin opened the match with a quick pin attempt. Corbin used all the means to win the contest and in the was disqualified for using a steel chair. But, as he was the acting Corbin ordered that the match be re-started as a No DQ match.

The match restarted with Corbin gaining upperhand. The GM used the steel chair again, but was not successful with pin attempts. Later, the heel trio of Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyr and Braun Strowman intefered to attack Reigns. But, the trio were stopped by Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. In the end Reigns hit Corbin with a Spear for the pin to retain the title.

After the match, The Shield stood tall in the ring as Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre looked on from the ramp to end this week's Raw.