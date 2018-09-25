WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: September 24, 2018

Raw in Denver also saw the return of the authority figures of WWE as well as the in-ring return of former Women's champion. Plus the acting GM's job also was under threat in the main event.

This weeks Raw opened in the backstage with the arrival of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. The acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin was waiting to wish the birthday girl Stephanie, before being interrupted by Triple H.

Stephanie then fired Corbin for the job he's done since Kurt Angle was forced to go on vacation. She then told him to find two partners to face The Shield and added that his job was on the line.

Then in the arena The Shield arrived to huge reception from the crown. Ambrose grabbed the mic and praised his team. Reigns then bragged about their achievements. Rollins also joined in and verbally attacked Braun Strowman for hiring two jackasses and said The Shield will win at Super Show-Down.

Rollins then mocked and called out Corbin to show him what the Shield are capable of and Corbin obliged the call out and came down to warn the trio in the ring. Corbin then spoke about his match which was scheduled for later in the night and added he and his partners will beat The Shield and most importantly separate the trio.

Corbin later introduced the Shield's opponent at Super Show-Down and out came Strowman along with the Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Strowman and co have a heated verbal exchange with the trio in the ring and the segment ended with Corbin informing that he and his partners will tak care of the Shield.

Next up, in the opening contest on Raw Finn Balor took on Jinder Mahal and the duo arrived with their Mixed Match Challenge partners to the ring. Finn Balor was joined by Bayley and Jinder Mahal was accompanied by Alicia Fox. While, Sunil Singh also joined them.

After back and forth action, Jinder loses control thanks to distraction from ringside supporters. But, Sunil Singh tried to interfere during the match. In the end, Bayley tripped Jinder and dropped Fox at ringside. Singh then fired at Bayley, who reacted by hitting him with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex on the floor. Balor took advantage of the distraction and rolled Jinder up for the win.

After the match, Jinder took his frustration out on Singh to end the segment.

Later, as per earlier announcement and to build up to Super Show-Down, Natalya and The Bella Twins took on The Riott Squad in women's tag team action.

Liv Morgan and Nikki kicked off the action and after back and forth action, blind tags gave Riott squad the advantage. As the match progressed with close falls for both sides, Ruby hit a Riott Kick on Natalya for the pinfall in the end.

Next up some members of the roster arrive for a special Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month segment. Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and Triple H also joined the stage full of Superstars and young fans.

In a backstage segment, Dean Ambrose and Dolph Ziggler have a confrontation.

Later, in a sigles match, Chad Gable alongside Bobby Roode took on Konnor who arrived with his partner Viktor. Konnor goes on the offence straight away and hits Gable hard into the corner for a 2 count.

Gable then fought back with a German suplex for a close 2 count and in the end Konor hit a modified gutwrench powerbomb for the pinfall win.

In another cutscene promo, Charly Caruso is seen stopping Triple H and Stephanie McMahon backstage to ask about The Undertaker. Triple H responded to Taker's statement from last week and said the end is near for The Undertaker to end the segment.

Next up, was time for the Raw Tag Team Title Match. Scott Dawson of Revival and Ziggler started the contest with the former taking early advantage, Dawson tagged in his partner Dash Wilder, but Ziggler also makes the tag to McIntyre. McIntyre and Dash are involved in back and forth action.

Both the teams have close calls. In the end Dawson dropkicked Drew and Dash turned that into a cover for a 2 count. But, Drew hit back with a big headbutt to Dash and a big kick to Dawson, Ziggler tagged in and they hit the Claymore/Zig Zag combo for the pin to retain the titles.

Later, it was time for Elias who came out for another performance. Elias then like always insulted the home crowd of Denver and introduced his partner and biggest fan Kevin Owens. The duo bragged abbout their chances at Super Show-Down in a tag team contest against Bobby Lashley and John Cena,

Then, it was time for the Kevin Owens Show and he had an intersting guest on his show. It was none other than Lio Rush. Rush came out to the stage and thanks Owens for inviting him, but Owens cut him off and told him to come down to the ring and have a seat. Rush doesn't take the invite instead introduced someone else everyone wanted to see and hear from and did the the grand introduction for Lashley who came out to a pop from the home state crowd.

Lashley was out there for his match with Elias. After taking an initial beating, Lashley hit back and took control of the match in front of the Denver crowd.

Owens tried to mock Lashley, but Elias was unable to take advantage. In the Owens ran at Lashley and hit him in the face with a knee to disqualify the match. After the match, Rush does some impressive jumping around to get awy from Owens. Elias and Owens caught Rush in the ring but Lashley made the save and sent the heels out as he stood tall in the ring.

Next up, Nia Jax meets Alicia Fox in women's one-on-one match. Jax arrives with Ember Moon, while Alicia Fox made her way out with Mickie James and the injured Alexa Bliss.

The match starts and Jax gets on the offensive. Jax then pushed Fox out of the ring and that starts a brawl at ringside between Moon and Mickie. Back in the ring, Fox hits back with a swinging neckbreaker on Jax for a 2 count. After back and forth action, Jax scooped Fox for a big Samoan Drop for the pinfall in the end.

In anoher backstage segment Drew McIntyre has a confrontation with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The heel team continue playing mind games with the Shield.

Finally, it was time for the main event as The Shield took on Baron Corbin and his mystery partners. Corbin introduced his partners and out came The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. They were accompanied by their manager, Drake Maverick.

The match looked ready to begin, but Braun Strowman's music interrupted the proceedings. Braun came to the stage with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre with steel chairs in hand.

Ambrose and Corbin begin the fight with the former making a quick pin attempt. Corbin tried to hit back, but Ambrose responded with a drop toe holdto keep Corbin down. Rollins was then tagged in for a double suplex and a 2 count on Corbin.

Akam then manged to tag in and manhandled Rollins a bit before he dropped him with a shoulder. Rollins fights back and boots Akam to tag Ambrose in. They double team Akam but turn around to the new legal man, Rezar.

Reigns swings first and connects. Reigns goes on but Rezar takes him to the corner for shoulder thrusts. Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre look on from the stage.

Reigns then joins the fight and after all the six fighters are involved in back and forth action, Corbin hit Reigns with a chokeslam backbreaker combo in the ring for a 2 count. In the end, Reigns nailed a spear on Corbin to earn the pinfall win.

After the match, The Shield stood tall in the ring as Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre look on from the stage. But, there was a little drama as Ambrose left the ring. However, he returned to strike the signature fist bump to show the Shield is united to end Raw.