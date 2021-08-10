WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: August 09, 2021

Also, Randy Orton returned to action after a brief hiatus to feature in the headliner segment, while Raw Women's Champion and the NXT Champion were also in action on the show that took place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap, and results from the August 9 episode of Monday Night RAW:

– Randy Orton made his much-anticipated return to kick off the show. As he was about to provide an update about his absence, Riddle interrupted since he wanted to welcome him back.

The veteran told Riddle that they did a few matches together and got some buzz, but Riddle has been doing fine as a singles competitor since he’s been gone.

RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos interrupted the segment as AJ mocked Riddle and told him that Randy doesn’t want to be his friend. AJ challenged Randy to a match that was accepted right away.

Orton then tried to hit an RKO, but Omos blocked it. Riddle also tried to hit an RKO, but Omos blocked that as well. Omos then drove Riddle into the mat and stood tall over him while Orton left him alone in the ring.

– Baron Corbin received a job offer from Jinder Mahal to face Drew McIntyre in the opening contest of the night. Drew McIntyre easily defeated Corbin in the match.

Corbin stopped the match in between and asked Drew for $100,000. McIntyre charged down with a Claymore Kick instead for the win. After the match, Jinder, Veer, and Shanky stared down at McIntyre from the ramp to end the segment.

– NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeated Jeff Hardy, who reportedly returned after recovering from COVID-19. Following a Doomsday Saito Suplex, Kross applied the Kross Jacket submission on Hardy for the win.

– Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop in the next match where the Lilly doll was placed on the turnbuckles. At one point, the doll caused a distraction by winking at Doudrop. Bliss rolled up Doudrop using the distraction to get the pin-fall win.

– United States Champion Sheamus defeated Ricochet in Championship Contender’s match. Ricochet went for a headbutt but he accidentally hit Sheamus' face mask and went down.

In the end, Sheamus successfully connected with the Brogue Kick for the win. After the match, Damian Priest came out and confronted him. Sheamus tried to attack but Priest sent him out of the ring.

– Damian Priest defeated John Morrison (with The Miz) in the next match. Priest successfully hit The Reckoning on Morrison for the win. After the match, Priest confronted The Miz who stood up from his wheelchair all of a sudden.

He just ran away from Priest before Sheamus came back on the ramp. Priest then challenged him to a match for the United States Championship at SummerSlam. Sheamus accepted and advised Priest to get ready for the fight of his life.

– T-BAR (with MACE) defeated Mustafa Ali (with Monsoor) in a singles contest. T-BAR placed Ali on his shoulders and delivered a modified GTS for the win. MACE and T-BAR went for the High Justice after the match but Monsoor made the save for Ali.

– R-Truth and Akira Tozawa tried to pin 24/7 Champion Reggie in a backstage segment but he got away, doing an amazing backflip. Truth mentioned that Reggie has been on an X-Box mode.

– MVP said in a promo session that Bill Goldberg attacked him like a coward last week since he had no intentions of threatening his 15-year-old son, Gage Goldberg.

MVP then told Gage to convince his dad to not show up at SummerSlam, or else Lashley will end his career. Lashley ended the promo saying that Goldberg "isn't next, he’s done."

– WWE RAW Women’s Champion Nikki Cross A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley was the next match lineup which ended in a DQ after Charlotte Flair interfered.

Nikki dropped Ripley to the mat with a big right hand after which Charlotte hit her from behind to cause the disqualification. After the match, Charlotte beat down both of her SummerSlam opponents and posed with the RAW Women’s Championship.

– Elias apparently killed his WWE gimmick as he destroyed his Guitar in the middle of the woods. He says WWE used to stand for 'Walk With Elias’, but now Elias is dead.

– Randy Orton defeated one-half RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles (with Omos) in the main event match. Riddle appeared at the ringside, putting a sleeper hold on Omos and thereby stopping him from causing a distraction.

That caused an interference as AJ springboarded in with a Phenomenal Forearm but he rather ran into an 'RKO outta nowhere' from Orton to digest a pin-fall loss.

After the match, Riddle entered the ring as he wanted a hug from Orton. Orton denied it at first, but then hugged him.

They celebrated as the crowd gave them a huge pop. But Orton eventually turned heel and took him out with an RKO as the show quickly went off the air.