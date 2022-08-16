WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: August 15, 2022

United States Championship was on the line on the show which also saw the continuation of the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament. Plus, Drew McIntyre was a surprise attendant who also competed in an impromptu matchup.

Check out the recap and results from the August 15 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC:

– Raw kicked off with The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley) addressing WWE Hall Of Famer Edge. Priest said that next week he will retire Edge, again in front of his friends and family, and this time the legendary superstar will be forced to stay in retirement.

Rey Mysterio appeared and attacked the trio with a Steel Chair, but he eventually got caught by the number game. Ripley delivered a DDT to him while Balor climbed to the top rope to connect with Coup De Grace on the chair.

– Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop to advance to the next round of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Bliss hit a DDT on Doudrop before tagging in Asuka who submitted Doudrop with the Asuka Lock as Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair cheered on from ringside.

After the match, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky stood at the ramp and had a stare-down with Belair, Asuka, and Bliss.

– Dolph Ziggler confronted Mr. Money In The Bank Theory backstage. Theory took verbal shots at Ziggler to cause a brawl. During this brawl, a Mystery Hand appeared in the background causing rumours of the return of Bray Wyatt on WWE TV.

– The Miz and Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali in a tag team match. Ali looked for the 450-splash before Ciampa kicked him out of mid-air and then followed up with the Fairytale Ending for the pin to win.

– Ezekiel’s father Ernie, Jr. gave an update from a medical facility on his son after Kevin Owens’ attack, last week.

Okay, we see Ezekiel and Elias and Ernie Jr.



Name the rest.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sLlzHnTd1B — WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2022

– Smackdown Superstar Drew McIntyre appeared on Raw and said that he saw reports informing his back issues. He admitted this to be true while he still vowed to kick Roman Reigns’ head in at Clash At The Castle and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Kevin Owens interrupted and said that he hasn’t won any titles in 5 years and hence is tired of the situation. Apparently “The Prize Fighter” gimmick of him is back and he is coming right after the winner of Drew vs. Roman.

Drew then reminded him how he worked his a** off to get to the main-event spot in the WWE. He also challenged Kevin to an impromptu match that happened right there.

– Drew McIntyre defeated Kevin Owens via DQ after Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos attacked McIntyre. Owens even helped The Usos by downing McIntyre with a Stunner. But McIntyre was right back on his feet to take out The Usos with a Glasgow Kiss and a Claymore.

– Riddle informed in his interview that he’s cleared to return and the next time he sees Seth Rollins it’ll be in a fight.

Rollins appeared and said that he was not intimidated by the thought of this match. Riddle eventually attacked Rollins in the ring and the duo brawled through the crowd.

– Veer Mahaan defeated a local wrestler with full authority and won via his Cervical Clutch submission.

– In another backstage interview, Riddle challenged Seth Rollins to a match at Clash At The Castle which was later made, official.

– Bobby Lashley (c) defeated AJ Styles to retain the United States Championship. After getting himself free from the Hurt Lock, AJ wanted to jump off the top rope with the Phenomenal Forearm but Lashley cut him off with a spear for the pin to win.

During the match, Dexter Lumis again jumped the barricade, trying to invade the show but the security team took him down.

– Dakota Kai (with Bayley and Iyo Sky) defeated 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke in a short match by delivering a running boot to the face.

– In the main event of Raw, Mr. Money In The Bank Theory defeated Dolph Ziggler. After a Zig-Zag on Theory, Ziggler looked to put him down with a Superkick but Theory countered with the A-Town Down for the pin-fall win.

Theory took some selfies and celebrated with his MITB briefcase over a fallen Ziggler to send the show off-air.