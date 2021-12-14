WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: December 13, 2021

Austin Theory continued to impress WWE Chairman Vince McMahon while Liv Morgan also received an expected rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Plus, the feud between The Miz and Hall of Famer Edge escalated on the show that took place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Check out the recap and results from the December 13 episode of Monday Night Raw:

– Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off Raw as MVP demanded his client to be added to the WWE Championship match at Day 1.

Kevin Owens was out and stated that both himself and Seth Rollins earned their spot in the WWE Title match at Day 1, but Lashley didn’t. Seth Rollins then came out and said neither Lashley nor Owens is eligible to get a title match opportunity.

With the WWE Champion Big E present at the scene, WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville then came out and announced that if Lashley can defeat Big E, Rollins, and Owens in 3 different singles matches, then he’ll get added to the WWE Championship match at Day 1.

– Otis (with Chad Gable) defeated RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle (with Randy Orton) with a huge bodyslam. After the match, Randy Orton RKO-ed Gable, but the big man Otis laid out both Team RK-Bro members, on his own.

– Bianca Belair defeated Doudrop in a rematch via clean pin-fall after a powerbomb on the turnbuckles and then delivering a big 450 splash. After the match, Doudrop attacked Belair and laid her out.

– Olympic Gold Medalist and future WWE Superstar Gable Steveson, was at ringside from his home state who was greeted by Bobby Lashley and MVP.

– Bobby Lashley then defeated Kevin Owens via Submission in his first match on Raw. Interestingly, Owens tapped out before Lashley could fully apply the Hurt Lock, to avoid any damage before WWE Day 1.

Seth Rollins was irate about this and complained to Sonya Deville how Owens didn’t try his best to get out of the submission hold.

Did @FightOwensFight REALLY just tap out before @fightbobby could fully apply the Hurt Lock?!



Hey, a win's a win!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/o206til1dn — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2021

– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch bragged about her title retention over Liv Morgan from last week. Morgan came out and reminded that she cheated her way to the win.

Morgan then challenged Becky to a Title rematch at Day 1. Becky’s harsh words then started a brawl with the two. Becky trapped Liv’s arm in the steel ring steps and injured her, forcing the officials to come out and check Morgan. The title rematch was later confirmed.

– In a backstage interview, AJ Styles stated in a promo that he just wants to see Omos succeed. Omos joined AJ and the tag team was apparently back on the same page.

– WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie went on a date but R-Truth and Akira Tozawa showed up to take the Title away from Dana. But Reggie helped Dana to avoid them. Tamina was also there but Dana somehow escaped with her title.

– Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated Finn Balor and United States Champion Damian Priest in a tag team match. While going for the Coup de Grace, Balor was distracted by Austin Theory as Ziggler hit a Zig-zag on Balor for the pin to win. Theory took selfies over a lying-down Balor, after the match.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega (with Carmella) defeated Rhea Ripley (with Nikki ASH). Ripley went for a Riptide but Nikki chased Carmella into the ring. Carmella superkick-ed Nikki, leading to chaos that allowed Vega to roll Ripley up for the pin to win.

– Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley in the next match via DQ. Kevin Owens intentionally attacked Rollins to cause the DQ, so that Rollins wins and Lashley couldn’t be added to the WWE Title match. But WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville restarted the match under No-DQ rules.

– Bobby Lashley then defeated Seth Rollins in a No DQ match with a Spear within just a few seconds.

– During a MizTV episode, The Miz wanted to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2022 who also aired a video for his induction ceremony. Miz with his wife Maryse then raised a toast as Miz also planned to permanently retire Edge at WWE Day 1.

Edge came out and ensued a brawl with The Miz. Edge hit a DDT and went for the Spear, but Miz dragged Maryse in the middle to dodge the move.

Edge stopped to protect Maryse as The Miz kicked Edge in the face, and then delivered his Skull Crushing Finale maneuver. Maryse wasn’t happy that Miz used her as a human shield and hence she slapped him to the face to end the segment.

– Bobby Lashley defeated WWE Champion Big E in a No-DQ Match in the main event of WWE Raw. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens interfered in the match to attack Lashley so that E gets the upper-hand.

But, Big E put Owens through a table on the outside, while Lashley speared Rollins through a table set up in the ring. MVP then attacked E on his knees as Lashley speared his way to the victory against E.

Lashley was officially added to the WWE Championship match at the Day 1 PPV, making it a Fatal-4-Way. MVP and Lashley celebrated in the ring to send the show off-air.