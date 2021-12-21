WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: December 20, 2021

Veteran superstars Randy Orton and Finn Balor picked up wins in their respective matchups on Raw. Plus, Hall of Famer Edge brought back one of the most controversial talk shows in WWE history, The Cutting Edge with special guest Maryse.

Check out the recap and results from the December 20 episode of Monday Night Raw:

– This week’s RAW kicked off with Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins attacking Bobby Lashley and MVP as the latter duo was addressing the WWE Universe in the ring. WWE Champion Big E ran out and made the save for Lashley.

WWE Official Adam Pearce then announced that the main event of the show will feature Big E and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in tag team action.

– Bianca Belair defeated Doudrop in the opening contest of Raw. Doudrop missed a Vader Bomb off the middle ropes as Belair unbelievably countered with a clean KOD for the pin to win.

– Finn Balor clinched a clean pinfall win over Austin Theory with his Coup de Grace finisher. Later, Austin Theory attacked Finn Balor backstage after which Vince McMahon announced that Theory and Balor will have a rematch, next week.

– AJ Styles and Omos appeared on Miz TV. Styles claimed to be on the same with Omos while The Miz informed him that Omos is tired of carrying Styles, and doesn’t need him. Before Omos could speak, Dominik and Rey Mysterio came out for their scheduled match against AJ and Omos.

– The Mysterios defeated AJ Styles and Omos in the tag action. AJ went for the tag but Omos ignored him. Mysterio rolled up a stunned AJ for the pin to win. After the match, AJ got angry and called Omos that he’s a piece of trash. They got into a fight as Omos laid out AJ, flattening him with a powerslam.

Later in the night, AJ Styles vs. Omos was made official for next week’s RAW while it was also noted that AJ will appear on tonight’s NXT to begin a feud with Grayson Waller.

– WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton (with Riddle) defeated Chad Gable (with Otis). Gable was trying to perform regular moves only to get hit with an 'RKO outta nowhere’ to digest the pinfall loss. Next week, it will be Orton vs. Otis in a singles contest.

– Tamina tried to pin 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, again but she managed to escape through the Christmas festivities, in a backstage segment.

– Dolph Ziggler (with Robert Roode) defeated United States Champion Damian Priest via Count-Out in a Championship Contender’s Match. Roode chop-blocked Priest outside the ring who was already wounded from the match.

The champion never made it to the ring within the referee’s ten-counts which made Ziggler the winner. Ziggler was also announced to challenge Priest for the US Title, next week.

– Hall Of Famer Edge welcomed Maryse to his “Cutting Edge” talk show. Maryse thanked Edge for not hurting her last week because she didn’t know if what’d happen to her kids if she would be down.

Edge told Maryse to stop fooling around. The Miz came out and got into a brawl with Edge. Maryse slapped Edge on the face as Miz took him out with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz and Maryse reunited in the ring to end the segment.

– Rhea Ripley (with Nikki ASH) defeated Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega (with Carmella). Ripley superkicked Vega and connected with the Riptide for the pin to win.

– Liv Morgan cut a promo on attacking Becky Lynch in her gym. Becky interrupted and said Liv’s luck will run out during their rematch at the WWE Day 1 PPV, while Liv said she will kick off the New Year as the new Raw Women’s champion.

– WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in a tag team match in Raw’s main event. Lashley accidentally took out E with a Spear. Owens went for a Stunner on Lashley but it’s countered with another Spear as Lashley pinned Owens with it.

Owens and Rollins assaulted Big E and Lashley after the match. E was hit with the upper part of the steel ring steps. Owens hit Lashley with an apron powerbomb and held his face on top of the lower part of the steps.

NOOOOOOO!@fightbobby delivers a CRUSHING SPEAR to his tag team partner by mistake!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/KeKohoPPMi — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2021

Rollins followed up with a Stomp, smashing Lashley’s face into the steel. Owens and Rollins stood tall together to send the show off-air.