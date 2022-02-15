WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: February 14, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Lita was added to the card that had a solid United States Title match in it featuring the champion, Damian Priest, and the challenger, AJ Styles.

Also, a Women’s Gauntlet match with Elimination Chamber implication was there on the show that took place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Check out the recap and results from the February 14 episode of Monday Night Raw:

– RAW kicked off with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP cutting a promo about his Elimination Chamber title defense.

Lashley’s challengers Seth Rollins, Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, and Brock Lesnar came out and made their point on why they should win the WWE Title. Austin tried to attack Brock, but Brock easily planted him with an F-5 and posed for a selfie to end the segment.

– The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.) defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in the opening contest with NXT Star Tommaso Ciampa, sitting on commentary.

Ciampa threw a drink in Dolph’s face and almost ate a superkick. Ford took advantage of the distraction at ringside and hit a huge top rope splash on Roode to get the pin-fall win.

– Kevin Owens declared in a backstage promo that he isn't interested in fighting at Wrestlemania 38 since it will be hosted in Dallas, Texas, a place that he doesn't like, at all.

– Randy Orton and Riddle hosted the RK-Broga party at the backstage area where multiple Raw Superstars arrived from time to time.

– Damian Priest (c) defeated AJ Styles to retain the United States Championship. AJ went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Priest rocked him with a roundhouse kick and rolled him up to get the unexpected pin-fall win.

– Alexa Bliss went back to Therapy sessions where the Therapist gave her a gift and it’s the destroyed Lilly doll. He was apparently trying to observe whether Bliss could stay at peace after seeing her old friend in such a state.

– Omos defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match. Omos dominated the match and swatted his way to the victory over Cedric after hitting a chokeslam.

– A contract signing segment between Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Lita took place for their title match this Saturday at Elimination Chamber. Lita played mind games with Becky to make her frustrated. Becky threw the contract on Lita before leaving the ring.

– A Women’s Gauntlet match was hosted to decide who will enter, last in the Number-one Contender Women’s Elimination Chamber match. The results are given below:

Rhea Ripley defeated Nikki A.S.H. after hitting a Riptide.

Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan with ease after connecting with a Superkick followed by the Riptide.

Rhea Ripley then defeated Doudrop to move on to the next match. Ripley delivered a big kick and scooped Doudrop on her shoulder for a Riptide in a massive pop for the pin to win.

Bianca Belair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the final match via the KOD finishing maneuver and confirmed that she will enter the Chamber match, last.

– In Valentine’s Day dinner, Reggie said he wanted to take his relationship with Dana Brooke to the next level, but she said they’re better off as friends. Reggie was upset who rolled Brooke up to become the new 24/7 Champion.

– RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) defeated The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik Mysterio) after interferences by The Miz.

Gable rolled up Dominik for the win after which The Miz attacked both the Mysterio. After pushing Dominik out of the ring, he hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Rey.

– Alexa Bliss declared that she has been cured by her Therapist and hence she will participate in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, this Saturday.

– Seth Rollins defeated Randy Orton (with Riddle) in the main event match after a distraction from Alpha Academy. Riddle was attacked by the tag champs as Orton rushed out of the ring to make the save.

As Orton hurried back into the ring to avoid a count-out loss, Rollins connected with The Stomp to get the pin to win. Rollins celebrated his win to send Raw off the air.