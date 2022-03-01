WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: February 28, 2022

Plus, a new United States champion was crowned on the night where Raw Women’s Champion was in action in a tag team match. Also, the rivalry for the Raw tag team titles escalated en route to a triple threat title match set for next week.

Check out the recap and results from the February 28 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio:

– Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens opened the show as they vowed to win the Raw Tag Team Championship, next week and then go into WrestleMania 38 as new champions.

RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy – Otis and Chad Gable came out. Gable claimed that they will eventually lose, next week. Owens wasn’t happy with this statement as he took out Gable with a Stunner.

– Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy - Otis and Chad Gable in the opening non-title contest.

Otis was taken out with a suicide dive by Rollins. Owens hit a Stunner on Gable while Rollins followed up with The Stomp to get the pin-fall win.

– Omos defeated T-BAR in a short match by planting the former RETRIBUTION member with the Choke Bomb.

– Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan defeated RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. in a six-woman tag team match. Belair hit a KOD on Nikki but Becky interfered in the pin-fall attempt by touching Belair’s braid.

An irate Belair whipped her over and over with the braid, leaving marks on her stomach. Becky retreated from the ring as Belair hit another KOD on Nikki for the pin to win.

– Tommaso Ciampa defeated Robert Roode (with Dolph Ziggler) in a singles contest. Ciampa, who debuted a new theme song before this match, knocked Ziggler off the apron with a running knee and pinned Roode with a roll-up. Roode and Dolph Ziggler attacked Ciampa after the match to continue the feud.

– Dana Brooke and WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie defeated Tamina Snuka and Akira Tozawa in a Mixed Tag Team Match. After drop-kicking Tamina off the apron, Dana dropped Tozawa, allowing Reggie to flip into a senton for the pin to win.

After the match, Dana kissed Reggie in the excitement of winning the match while Tamina also kissed Tozawa, outside the ring.

– Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a tag team contest via a distraction by The Miz.

Dominik was about to pin Shelton when Miz interfered from ringside as Rey chased him away through the crowd. Shelton took advantage and rolled up Dominik for the pin-fall win.

– Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c) vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship has been announced for WrestleMania 38 in a backstage segment.

– The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.) defeated RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) in the next match on WWE Raw. After a drop-kick, Ford hit the big Frogsplash on Orton but he can’t hold it for the pin.

They tangled in the ring as Orton went to put his foot on the ropes from a roll-up. But Dawkins moved his foot off at the last moment to help Ford win the match.

– Austin Theory was seen sitting with Vince McMahon in the latter’s office about Vince’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Theory reminded how Vince did a similar sit-down interview 20 years ago, he got mad at the interviewer and scared him away. Theory speculated what if McAfee tried to jump on McMahon?

Theory wanted to give company to protect his boss but Vince said it’s not that kind of show and left. Theory ended the segment by saying, “but it could be”.

– Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest (c) to win the United States Championship for the first time in his career. Priest scooped Balor for The Reckoning but Balor countered with an elbow takedown. Balor went to the top rope to connect with the Coup de Grace for the pin-fall win.

After the match, Priest blamed the fans for Balor’s victory. Priest continued with his heel promo and then attacked Balor to turn heel. He hit the Razor’s Edge on Balor through the announce table to make a statement.

– In the main event segment of Raw, AJ Styles came out to accept Edge’s WrestleMania 38 challenge. Edge mentioned how he wants the bulldog AJ, not the tag team bi**h version we have been seeing throughout 2021.

NOT LIKE THIS.@EdgeRatedR blasted @AJStylesOrg with a Conchairto just moments after the Phenomenal One accepted a match at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/qXI7ihZZF0 — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022

To the shock of the WWE Universe, Edge turned heel and attacked AJ. After a heinous attack, Edge brought two chairs in the ring and laid AJ out with two back-to-back Con-Chair-To shots. An unfazed Edge stood tall over a fallen AJ to send Raw off the air.