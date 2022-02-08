WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: February 7, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Lita was in attendance on the show as she upstaged the current Raw Women’s Champion, while a Quiz Bowl was also there on the show. Plus, the Raw tag team champions and the United States Champion were in action in separate matches.

Check out the recap and results from the February 7 edition of Monday Night Raw that took place from the Paycom Center in Denver, Colorado:

– Team RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in the opening segment to finish their ongoing Alpha Academy Challenge in a 2-1 score by winning the Quiz Bowl. They will now face Team Alpha Academy in a rematch for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

– WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in the tag team opening contest.

The finish saw Gable take down Dawkins back down into an ankle lock. Dawkins resisted but Gable turned that into a pin for the win.

– In a promo segment, MVP said that WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will leave the Elimination Chamber premium live event as the champion, just like he did at the Royal Rumble.

Lashley took the mic and claimed that he’s a better WWE Champion than Brock ever was. Lashley also claimed to pin Brock inside the Chamber, for a 2nd time so that he can go on to WrestleMania to defend his title again.

– Alexa Bliss went back to therapy sessions where her therapist asked for the Lilly replica doll back. Alexa returned it to become emotional as she began to cry.

– AJ Styles defeated WWE United States Champion Damian Priest in a Championship Contender’s Match. In a high-octane match, AJ pinned Priest after delivering the Phenomenal Forearm to secure a title match opportunity.

– The Miz (with Maryse) held a Miz TV segment with The Mysterios. Rey Mysterio claimed Miz is a cheater after the way he defeated Dominik, last week.

Miz was upset that Rey was given a chance to compete in a WWE Championship Elimination Chamber qualifier match and him being the cover star of the WWE 2K22 video game.

Miz pointed out how Dominik is taller than Rey and asked if he’s sure that he’s not Eddie Guerrero’s kid to set up an impromptu match.

– Dominik Mysterio defeated The Miz in a quick fashion. Rey tripped Miz while he was running the ropes. Dominik rolled up a distracted Miz to get the win.

– Bianca Belair defeated Nikki A.S.H. in the next match. Belair connected with a big kick to the head from the apron who then hit the KOD on one leg for the pin to win.

– WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke thanked Reggie for having her back all the time. Brooke kissed Reggie on the cheek and claimed that they’ve become really good friends.

– Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory in another singles bout after he hit the Superkick followed by The Stunner.

– Women’s Elimination Chamber match was announced in Saudi Arabia with the participants being Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop. The winner of this match will challenge for the Raw Women’s Title at Wrestlemania.

– RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita came face-to-face. After a verbal confrontation, Becky tried to launch a sneak attack on Lita, but Lita fought her off and hit a Twist of Fate. Lit then flew off the top rope with her pendant Moonsault on Lynch.

– Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan in the next match by flattening her on the mat from the top rope. She connected with a big splash to get the pin to win.

– Riddle defeated Seth Rollins via DQ after Kevin Owens attacked Riddle, midway through the match. Randy Orton then made the save for Riddle by RKO-ing Owens with an RKO. This led to a Tag Team Match.

– In the main event of Raw, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated Team RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle). Rollins got the pin-fall win after connecting with a Stomp on Riddle. Rollins and Owens celebrated the win but Orton RKO-ed the latter to send the show off-air.