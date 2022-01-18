WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: January 17, 2022

Raw Women’s Champion also was in action in a tag team match, while United States Champion competed in a non-title bout that had Royal Rumble implications.

Also, Miz and Maryse were finally able to upstage their Rumble opponents Edge and Beth Phoenix on the show that took place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Check out the recap and results from the January 17 episode of Monday Night Raw:

– RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch kicked off the show with a promo segment in which she went on to claim that she is elevating the female roster of the WWE.

Becky implied that she makes people better and then beats them. She also called her current challenger Doudrop, “Dou Dou” who will never be a champion.

Then the segment was cut short by Doudrop, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan. Belair declared that she will enter the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match and then win it for the 2nd time. Liv also declared her entry and claimed that she will win it. This led to the opening contest on Raw.

– In the opening contest, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Doudrop were forced to team up against Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan but they picked up the win.

Becky hit a Man-handle Slam on Liv but Doudrop broke up the pin attempt. She tagged herself in and hit a big splash on Liv for the pin to win. After the match, Doudrop attacked Becky and laid her out with a big Bonsai Drop off the second rope.

– Kevin Owens hosted The Kevin Owens Show with the guest Seth Rollins. Seth said after he defeats Roman at the Royal Rumble, he will bring the Universal Title back to RAW.

Owens announced that he’s going to be in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. He also proposed that he would face Seth at WrestleMania 38 for the Universal Championship after both of them win at the Royal Rumble.

– Kevin Owens then defeated United States Champion Damian Priest in a non-title match to confirm his Rumble spot. Owens faked being injured and dropped Priest with a Stunner to secure the pin-fall win.

– Chad Gable held a Graduation ceremony for Otis, but Riddle interrupted. Gable knew that Riddle wanted a rematch for the RAW Tag Team Championships but for that Team RK-Bro has to defeat Alpha Academy in an Alpha Academy Academic Challenge.

Randy Orton came out and dropped Gable with an RKO while Riddle took out Otis to stand tall in the ring.

– In a backstage segment, Vince McMahon told Austin Theory that there will be consequences if he fails to defeat Finn Balor in his scheduled match. Theory then defeated Finn Balor in a singles contest.

Balor missed a Coup de Grace attempt and received a drop-kick. Theory scooped Balor and hit the ATL for the pin to win. Theory continued attacking Balor after the match to make a statement.

– Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. was scheduled but the match never took place as the two superstars started brawling all over the ring.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega appeared on the ramp to mock Rhea Ripley by saying that she was 'an almost threat with an almost superhero’.

Zelina also proclaimed that Rhea will now have to find another partner as she does not have what it takes to be a champion on her own.

– Omos defeated Reggie in a singles encounter with ease after hitting a big chokeslam bomb.

– Maryse told WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge that the Mixed Tag Team Match at the Royal Rumble needs to be canceled. Beth rather proposed that Maryse should face her one-on-one, right there.

The Miz came out and lured Edge out of the ring after which Maryse hit Beth with her purse. Later, it was revealed that she had a brick in that purse.

– The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik Mysterio) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeated Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, and Commander Azeez in an eight-man tag team match.

The finish of the match saw Dawkins connecting with the big Anointment Spinebuster. Ford tagged in and flew off the top rope with a big Frogsplash for the pin to win.

After the match, The Mysterios tossed The Street Profits over the top rope to make a statement for Royal Rumble. Rey Mysterio then also tossed Dominik Mysterio over the top rope!

– The Miz announced that he will host a Birthday Celebration for Maryse on next week’s RAW.

– Another video package was shown where Alexa Bliss went back to her therapy sessions before her return to Raw.

– In the main event of Raw, Bobby Lashley defeated Seth Rollins via DQ. Lashley hit Rollins with an overhead Suplex after which Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin attacked Lashley to cause the disqualification.

Lashley fought back and took out Cedric and Benjamin. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos then came out of nowhere and attacked Rollins with a double Superkick. Usos stood tall on the ramp to end the show.