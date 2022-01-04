WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: January 3, 2022

A dream match featuring the new WWE Champion was announced for this year’s Royal Rumble, while the Women’s Tag Team titles and US Championship were on the line during the show which also had Hall of Fame couple Edge and Beth Phoenix in attendance.

Also, the much anticipated match between former tag team partners AJ Styles and Omos took place on the show which aired live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Check out the recap and results from the January 3 episode of Monday Night Raw:

– Paul Heyman brought an unprecedented start to the show as he introduced the new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar who came out in a huge pop from the crowd.

He threw the steel ring steps in the ring, stood on top of them and thanked 'buddy’ Roman Reigns for the title win, and told him to get well soon. Brock then thanked Heyman for making all of this possible for him due to his free agency.

Heyman took verbal shots at Roman before mentioning the Number-One Contenders Fatal-4-Way match, later the night between Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens, with the winner facing Lesnar for the Title at Royal Rumble 2022.

– Team Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) defeated RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) in the non-title opening contest. Otis countered an RKO attempt by Riddle and drove him into the mat with a big powerslam for the pin to win.

– Dana Brooke (c) and Reggie defeated Tamina and Akira Tozawa in a Mixed Tag Team Match to retain the 24/7 Championship. Tozawa accidentally hit Snuka and received a slap in the face after which Reggie hit him with a senton for the pin to win.

– Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan attacked RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch as she was cutting a promo in the ring. Bianca and Liv then started to brawl. Bianca was about to hit the KOD on Liv, but Becky interfered and planted Belair with the Manhandle Slam.

– Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella (c) defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Vega knocked Ripley off the apron as Nikki scooped her for a Fireman’s Carry. But Vega rolled her up to get the pin-fall win.

– In a backstage segment, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio were announced for the Men’s Royal Rumble 2022 match.

– The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeated Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez in a tag team match. Ford hit his Frogsplash move on Azeez to get the win in a short matchup.

– Sonya Deville announced that next week Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop in a Triple Threat Match will take place with the winner facing Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at Royal Rumble 2022.

– Damian Priest (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler to retain the United States Championship. After digesting a Zig-Zag, Priest became unfazed. He ate a Superkick but connected with the Reckoning for an unbelievable pin-fall win.

– Vince McMahon put Austin Theory in the Men’s Royal Rumble 2022 match.

– The Miz and Maryse appeared in a promo session as Miz mentioned that Edge beat at Day 1, but Beth Phoenix had to interfere.

Miz also reminded that Edge ruined his and Maryse’s wedding vows last week while Maryse said if Beth was there, she would punch her in the face.

Edge and Beth come out issued a challenge a Mixed Tag Team Match challenge for the Royal Rumble and Miz accepted. Beth pretended to punch Maryse in the face to scare her out.

– Omos defeated AJ Styles in a singles contest. AJ went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Omos easily swatted him out. He drove AJ with a Chokeslam Bomb to get an easy win.

– Alexa Bliss’ journey back to RAW was advertised for next week.

– Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Big E in the Fatal 4 Way main event match to earn a WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2022.

Big E went for a Big Ending but Lashley countered with a big Spear. Lashley followed up with a Spear on Rollins but Owens superkick-ed Lashley.

After blocking the stunner, Lashley came right back with a Spear to Owens for the pin to win and become the number-one contender.

Lashley celebrated in the ring as Brock got interviewed backstage. He never mentioned Lashley but stated that he’ll see Roman Reigns on SmackDown this Friday on Smackdown to send Raw off the air.