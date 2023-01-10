WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: January 9, 2023

Top Raw female superstars Rhea Ripley and Bayley picked up singles wins in separate matches on the show where Alexa Bliss met Uncle Howdy. Also, the current challenger undisputed WWE Title, Kevin Owens was seen in action.

Check out the recap and results from the January 9 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama:

- Kevin Owens opened the show with a promo addressing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He was interrupted by WWE Hall of Famer JBL and Baron Corbin to set up a match.

- Kevin Owens defeated Baron Corbin in the opening contest of Raw. After kicking out of a Deep-Six, Owens delivered a Stunner for the pin to win.

After the match, The Usos and Solo Sikoa attacked Owens. Kevin then grabbed a Steel Chair to scare them away from the ring.

- Adam Pearce announced that there is a Tag Team Turmoil that will declare who The Usos will face, next for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

- Alexa Bliss appeared in a promo and said that Bianca Belair fears her as the evil inside her is willing to do whatever it takes to take the RAW Women's Championship. Uncle Howdy appeared on the titantron and then on the ramp to ask if Alexa was alright.

- Bayley (with DAMAGE CTRL members) defeated "Michin" Mia Yim in a singles contest. Using the ropes as help, Bayley countered a roundhouse kick and rolled up Yim for the pin to win.

- Seth Rollins came out in crutches to have a confrontation with United States Champion Austin Theory. Theory declared his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble Match while also Rollins also declared his name despite his knee not being 100%.

Bobby Lashley interrupted the segment as he took out Theory with a Spear. Lashley declared his suspension is over and hence he will be entering the Royal Rumble match.

- Rhea Ripley defeated Candice LeRae showing an impressive performance. Ripley sent Cadice to the barricade before planting her with the Riptide for the pin to win.

- MVP proposed Bobby Lashley to get The Hurt Business back together but Lashley didn't forget what went down between them in the past and he wanted the reunion to be on hold.

- Solo Sikoa defeated Dolph Ziggler in the next match even after getting hit by Ziggler's Zig-Zag finisher. Sikoa hit Ziggler back with Samoan Spike to secure the pin-fall win.

- The Miz held a segment of Miz TV with special guest Dominik Mysterio (with Judgment Day members). Miz apparently had sources about Dominik providing false information about his jail experiences. Dominik said that Miz's sources were false.

- The Judgment Day won the Tag Team Turmoil Match in the main event match of Raw. Judgment Days Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated The OC's Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in the first match.

Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander, Otis & Chad Gable, and The Street Profits were the next three victims of Judgment Day who were announced to face The Usos for the Tag Team Championships. Usos had a staredown with them to close the show.