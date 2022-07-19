WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: July 18, 2022

Raw Women’s Championship was on the line in a rematch from Money in the Bank PLE, while Rey Mysterio was also in action against a member of Judgment Day during the show that took place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the July 18 episode of Monday Night Raw:

– Becky Lynch kicked things off with a promo where she stated that the Big Time Becks Express has been in a derailed state for long enough. But fans can now get off at Appreciation Station when she becomes RAW Women’s Champion at SummerSlam 2022.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Carmella interrupted as they were scheduled to compete in a match. Carmella also informed Bianca that if she loses the match by Count-Out again like last week then she will lose the Title. Becky and Carmella then teamed up to deliver an attack on Bianca.

– In the opening contest, Bianca Belair (c) defeated Carmella to retain her RAW Women’s Championship. Mella failed to pin Bianca with an X-factor. Bianca came right back with a KOD on the frustrated challenger to get the pin to win.

After the match, it was announced that Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship in a WrestleMania 38 rematch will be happening at SummerSlam 2022.

– Kevin Owens returned to Raw to host The Kevin Owens Show with special guest Riddle. Owens revealed that Seth Rollins vs. Riddle will take place at SummerSlam. KO also offered to be in Riddle’s corner so that they can form Team BRO-KO.

Riddle turned down the offer after which Rollins came. Owens attacked Riddle from behind as he was focused on Rollins. The segment ended with Rollins delivering a Carb Stomp on Riddle.

– Damian Priest (with Finn Balor) defeated Rey Mysterio (with Dominik Mysterio) in a singles contest. Rey hit the 619 and went for a seated senton from the top turnbuckle but Priest caught him with a Razor’s Edge for the pin to win.

After the match, Balor and Priest threw Steel Chairs in the ring. Priest said Dominik Mysterio must join them or they would take off Rey’s head. Dominik agreed to join them if they stop. But eventually, he was also attacked by the two heels to end the segment.

– Seth Rollins defeated Ezekiel after connecting with a forearm to the back of his neck followed by The Stomp for the pin-fall win.

– Rey Mysterio’s 20th WWE anniversary was officially announced for week’s RAW that takes place at the Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City.

– Angelo Dawkins (with Montez Ford) defeated Omos (with MVP) via DQ. MVP tripped Dawkins as he was coming off the turnbuckles. The referee caught him and called for the bell.

– The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) then defeated MVP and Omos via DQ after Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos attacked both Ford and Dawkins.

Jey Uso pushed Ford off the top ropes as he was going for the top rope frogsplash to cause the disqualification. After the match, Usos and Omos delivered a beatdown on The Profits.

– Another vignette was shown featuring the mystery man.

– AJ Styles defeated Mr. Money In The Bank Theory via Count Out. Theory rolled up Styles in the ring and while the referee’s back was turned, Ziggler hit Theory with a superkick. Thus, Theory couldn't beat the referee’s count and Styles got the win. After the match, AJ hit a Styles Clash on Theory.

– Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina Snuka in a six-woman tag team match. Asuka put Nikki in the Asuka Lock to pick up the submission win after which several 24/7 Title matches took place.

– WWE 24/7 Title changed hands on six different occasions place after the six-woman tag team match. The results are given below:

Akira Tozawa pinned Dana Brooke (c) to win the 24/7 Championship

Nikki A.S.H. pinned Akira Tozawa (c) to win the 24/7 Championship

Alexa Bliss pinned Nikki A.S.H. (c) to win the 24/7 Championship

Doudrop pinned Alexa Bliss (c) to win the 24/7 Championship

Tamina pinned Doudrop (c) to win the 24/7 Championship

Dana Brooke pinned Tamina (c) to win back the 24/7 Championship and escape the scene.

– The Miz held Miz TV with special guest Logan Paul in the main event segment of Raw. Logan challenged Miz to a match at SummerSlam 2022.

Miz claimed that Paul isn’t ready for a one-on-one match in a WWE ring. Paul started a Tiny Balls chant and also informed that next week he will hold his own version of Miz TV. Miz then accepted his challenge to make the SummerSlam match, official.

The two eventually got into a brawl as Paul clotheslined Miz onto the floor. Ciampa came out and tried to attack Paul but he escaped through the ramp. Miz and Ciampa looked on from the ring to end the show.