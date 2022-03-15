WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: March 14, 2022

A championship celebration was also there on the card to set up a new title match for the Show of Shows, while Raw Women’s Champion returned after a week’s hiatus to seek redemption against her challenger.

Check out the recap and results from the March 14 episode of Monday Night Raw:

– WWE kicked off Raw with the announcement that “Razor Ramon” Scott Hall has passed away at the age of 63. The “In Memory” graphic for The Bad Guy was shown alongside a vignette.

– Kevin Owens then came out and paid a tribute to Scott Hall, starting his promo with “Hey Yo”. He proceeded to throw some verbal jabs at “Stone Cold” Steve Austin before he hit the Cameraman with a Stunner.

– In a backstage segment, Seth Rollins was urged to note on his WrestleMania 38 status as he remained quiet, while the fans chanted “Cody” (a reference to Cody Rhodes’ WWE return).

– Damian Priest defeated WWE United States Champion Finn Balor in a non-title match in the opening contest of Raw. Austin Theory came out to distract Balor that allowed Priest to hit The Reckoning for the pin to win. Theory laid out Balor with an ATL, after the match.

– Omos defeated Commander Azeez (with Apollo Crews) with authority via his chokebomb. Once the match was over, Omos chokeslamm-ed Crews into the mat.

– In a backstage segment, Kevin Owens motivated Seth Rollins to find a new way towards WrestleMania 38. Rollins acted in a way as if he suddenly got an idea.

– Liv Morgan (with Rhea Ripley) defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega (with Carmella).

Ripley chased Carmella outside the ring as the latter jumped into Raw Commentator Corey Graves’ arms. Vega wasn’t thrilled about this as Liv dropped her with the Ob-Livion for the pin to win.

– Seth Rollins came out to the ring and called Kevin Owens out. Rollins said Owens has a talk show with Steve Austin scheduled for WrestleMania 38. So, he also plans in doing a similar show with Austin featuring in it.

The conversation then led to the conclusion as there can be only one talk show at WrestleMania.

Seth vs. KO was announced to have a match later the night, with the winner doing a talk show where Austin will be his guest at the Show of Shows. WWE Official Sonya Deville came out and booked this as the main event.

– The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik Mysterio) defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a tag team match.

With Logan Paul and The Miz being present at ringside, The Mysterio hit a double 619 on Cedric. Dominik followed up with the big splash on Cedric for the pin to win.

After the match, The Miz and Paul attacked them, but The Mysterios fought them off. Rey and Dominik readied to hit Logan with a double 619, but Miz pulled him out of the ring.

– Edge came out to a new theme song and insulted the fans by saying, “I am better than everyone.”

He also blamed fans for supporting Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the bygone feuds on Smackdown which eventually scre**d him. Edge ended the promo by saying that if AJ makes it to WrestleMania, he will be judged.

– Bianca Belair defeated Doudrop in a singles contest by hitting the KOD. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch attacked Bianca after the match. Lynch sent Belair face-first into a standing steel chair.

She then wrapped Belair’s head in the chair and used her hair to yank the whole setup into the ring post. Belair was seemingly hurt following Becky’s ruthless actions.

– During RK-BRO’s RAW Tag Team Championship victory celebration, The Street Profits interrupted them and challenged them to a RAW Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 38. Orton said that’s not how a 'Mania match gets made.

Montez Ford then said he’s not asking Orton, he said he’s telling him they will be facing the champions at WrestleMania (via Ford’s pin-fall win over Orton, two weeks ago).

– RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle (with Randy Orton) defeated Montez (with Angelo Dawkins) Ford via DQ. Riddle dropped Ford with the RKO when the Alpha Academy attacked everyone in and outside the ring to cause the disqualification.

Chad Gable and Otis pointed at the WrestleMania sign as they wanted to be added to the RAW Tag Team Titles match.

– WWE aired another tribute video for “The Bad Guy” Razor Ramon / Scott Hall.

– Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of Raw to retain his WrestleMania 38 KO Show against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Rollins rolled up Owens for almost a three-count.

Rollins and the referee then argued. Rollins took some time and missed the Stomp. Owens came right back with a sudden Stunner for the pin to win. Rollins remains in the ring in a shocking state to send Raw off air.