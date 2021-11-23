WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: November 22, 2021

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was in attendance to solve the mystery around Cleopatra’s Egg, while two championships changed hands on the show where the WWE Champion featured in the main event match.

Plus, the United States Champion also put his title on the line on this episode that took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Check out the recap and results from the November 22 edition of Monday Night Raw:

– The post-Survivor Series 2021 edition of WWE RAW kicked off with WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville sitting inside Vince McMahon’s office.

Vince wasn’t happy about Cleopatra’s Egg getting stolen from his office. He said if the egg isn’t returned by the end of Raw, Sonya & Pearce will be let go from WWE. Plus, the person who would return it, would be awarded a WWE Championship Match against Big E.

That EGG needs to be on @VinceMcMahon's desk by the end of the night or @SonyaDevilleWWE & @ScrapDaddyAP are going to hear those two words...#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2wN6enMc1y — WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2021

– Randy Orton told Riddle to be like him, and hence Riddle dressed up like Orton, with a fake goatee and mustache. WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle then defeated Dolph Ziggler by nailing Orton’s pendant RKO move. After the match, Randy Orton performed Riddle’s Bro Derek maneuver on Robert Roode.

– RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch celebrated her win over Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series and mentioned how it was a fitting culmination of a long rivalry.

Becky also pointed out that no one from the Raw female locker room can beat her, especially Liv Morgan. Fans are eventually going to bi**h and moan when Liv loses to her, because not every underdog wins, and that nobody will take the title away from her. Later in a backstage segment, Morgan attacked Becky for the harsh words.

– Bianca Belair defeated Tamina with the KOD finisher. Following the match, Natalya and Doudrop attacked Bianca and laid her out in the middle of the ring.

– Seth Rollins came out and bragged about being the sole survivor for Team Raw’s Survivor Series win. Finn Balor then came out for a match, but they began brawling before the bell could ring.

Rollins grabbed half of the steel ring steps and smashed Balor in the face. Rollins rolled Balor back into the ring and nailed two Stomps to stand tall. While Rollins was leaving, a fan tackled him from behind and the referee and other officials had to separate them.

– AJ Styles and Omos defeated The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins via DQ. In the heat of the contest, Dawkins pulled a fire extinguisher out of the bag, and sprayed Omos with it, forcing the referee to call for the match bell.

– Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Mella superkick-ed Ripley face-first into the ring post and doubled-teamed on Nikki while the referee was distracted. Vega was legal in the match who performed a Code Red on Nikki for the pin to win.

– Sami Zayn revealed in a backstage segment that it was Austin Theory who stole Cleopatra’s Egg. Theory said he just wanted to take a selfie with the egg. As promised, Vince gave Theory a WWE Championship Match against Big E for returning it, instead of giving a title match to Sami. Zayn was upset who started complaining but Vince told Sami to shut up.

– Cedric Alexander defeated Reggie (c) with the Lumbar Check to win the 24/7 Championship. A group of superstars rushed to the ring to chase Cedric. Dana Brooke hit Cedric with a big top rope neckbreaker to secure the pin-fall win and become the new 24/7 Champion.

– Bobby Lashley defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match. Dominik and Rey hit dual Frogsplashes on Lashley who kicked out of a double pin attempt. Lashley got up on his feet, speared Rey, and applied the Hurt Lock on Dominik for a submission win.

– Damian Priest wanted to give Apollo Crews a United States Championship match which was turned down. Sami Zayn came out and accept the open challenge. Priest (c) then defeated Sami Zayn to retain his title with his Reckoning finisher.

– Big E (c) defeated Austin Theory to retain the WWE Championship in the main event of Raw. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens were arguing at ringside to provide the distraction for Theory as E retained after hitting the Big Ending.

Once the match was over, Seth and Owens started brawling at ringside. Big E attacked both of them and the show ended with E hitting Rollins with the Big Ending finishing move.