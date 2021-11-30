WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: November 29, 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his return on the show alongside another former WWE Champion in a heated verbal segment.

Also, the next Raw Women’s Title match was announced on the show that took place at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Check out the recap and results from the November 29 edition of Monday Night Raw:

– Seth Rollins kicked off RAW and informed the audience that he will face Big E for the WWE Championship on January 1, 2022, at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Finn Balor interrupted the session by running out to the ring and hammering away at Rollins.

– Seth Rollins then defeated Finn Balor in the opening contest. Rollins picked up a clean pin-fall win via a big rolling elbow to the head followed by the Stomp.

– WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon Vince McMahon was in attendance of the show as he told Austin Theory that they will watch RAW together, to see if people expect the unexpected.

– WWE Official Sonya Deville held a Contract Signing between WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. It was announced that they will face off next week for the title. A 5 on 5 Tag Team Match was also confirmed for later the night featuring both of them.

"You're the reason why your friend is gone just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?" - @YaOnlyLivvOnce





– Team RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) def. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships. Ziggler went for a Superkick which was blocked by Orton who came right back with an RKO for the pin to win.

– In a backstage segment, Kevin Owens told Seth Rollins that he has a piece of big news, and it’s that if he beats Big E in the non-title main event then he will be added to the WWE Title Match at WWE Day 1 PPV.

– WWE Hall Of Famer Edge made his return on Raw and expressed excitement about facing new opponents like AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, or Big E. The Miz and his wife Maryse then also made their return to WWE programme.

Miz was surprised with the audience boos while Edge received huge cheers from the audience. Edge speculated that Miz came out to interrupt him since that’s the way he could be elevated into the main event scene.

The Rated-R Superstar proceeded to mention said that Miz has people on other shows (referring to CM Punk on AEW Dynamite) saying his name to get a cheap reaction but then he ended up leaving his partner (referring to John Morrison’s recent WWE release) to get fired. Edge also wanted to face Miz right there, but Miz denied.

"YOU have people saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads." - @EdgeRatedR





There's no plain view for the future ahead between these two ... @mikethemiz & @EdgeRatedR are locked in on #WWERaw after a war of words on the 🎤!

– AJ Styles said he couldn’t see due to Angelo Dawkins spraying him in the face with a fire extinguisher, last week. AJ then promised to burn them.

– The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Chad Gable and Otis in a tag team action. Omos and AJ were sitting at ringside as AJ suddenly regained his vision and tried to distract Montez who saw it coming. Ford kicked AJ off the apron and leaped off with the Frogsplash for the win.

– Damian Priest (c) defeated Apollo Crews (with Azeez) to retain WWE United States Championship. Priest knocked Crews to the apron and nailed the South of Heaven from the apron back into the ring. Priest followed up with The Reckoning for the win.

– Dominik and Rey Mysterio defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in another tag team match. Rey took care of Shelton at ringside as Dominik hit a Frogsplash on Cedric for the win.

– Team Liv (Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki A.S.H.) defeated Team Becky (RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Doudrop, Tamina, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella, and Queen Zelina Vega) in a huge 10-woman tag team contest.

Liv kicked out of a Superkick from Tamina and blocked a Samoan Drop. She soon connected with the Ob-Livion move for the pin to win.

– Kevin Owens defeated WWE Champion Big E via DQ. Rollins was at ringside who was attacked by Owens, midway through the match. Rollins recovered and hit back Owens a few minutes later to cause the disqualification. Rollins ended up hitting a Stomp on E in the middle of the ring.

It will now be Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship in a Triple Threat on January 1, 2022, at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Owens was elated with the announcement as Rollins seethed in the ring to end the show.