WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: November 7, 2022

WWE 24/7 Title was interestingly abandoned on the show where the Raw Women's Champion issued a WarGames Match challenge to her adversaries. Additionally, a couple of interesting returns also occurred on the night.

Check out the recap and results from the November 7 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania:

- Raw kicked off with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. In a promo session, The Usos claimed that after this Friday's Smackdown, they will become the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions.

The New Day interrupted the segment as Kofi Kingston wasn't willing to forfeit their record to The Usos after everything they had gone through.

Matt Riddle came out and he was clowning with his bong. Jey Uso slapped his bong away which led Riddle to issue a challenge for a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

- The Bloodline (The Usos and Solo Sikoa) defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and Matt Riddle in the opening tag team match.

The finishing segment saw Riddle delivering an RKO to Jimmy, but Sikoa came from behind and hit his Spinning Solo on Riddle for the pin to win.

- Baron Corbin (with WWE Hall of Famer JBL) defeated Cedric Alexander with his End of Days finisher for the pin to win.

- Seth Rollins came out for his United States Championship Open Challenge. The Judgment Day came out as the leader Finn Balor reminded how Seth cost him gold in the past.

Finn was intending to return the favor when The O.C. came out. The leader AJ Styles said that someone will be joining them to face Judgment Day and neutralize Rhea Ripley.

It appeared to be the returning Mia Yim (fka Reckoning of the RETRIBUTION stable). The two teams then brawled with The O.C. standing tall in the ring.

- Otis (with Chad Gable) defeated Elias in the next match with the World's Strongest Slam maneuver.

- RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss called out DAMAGE CTRL. The two teams had a verbal battle where Asuka and IYO SKY started arguing in Japanese.

Afterward, a brawl broke out. Bianca issued a challenge for the WarGames match. Nikki Cross came out and joined the DAMAGE CTRL to get the advantage on the babyfaces.

- Mr. Money In The Bank Austin Theory defeated the returning Shelton Benjamin in a short match after hitting him with his with A-Town Down finisher.

- The Miz claimed in a promo that Johnny Gargano lied about him about his working relationship with Dexter Lumis and all the pending payments. Gargano interrupted and showed footage of Miz that he did have some sort of agreement with Dexter for stalking him.

- The Miz then defeated Johnny Gargano after hitting him with the turnbuckle hook. The A-Lister got the win via a roll-up. After the match, Dexter Lumis came from behind and attacked The Miz with a Steel Chair.

- Nikki Cross (With DAMAGE CTRL) defeated Dana Brooke (c) to win the 24/7 Championship. After choking out Brooke, Nikki hit a Whiplash for the pin to win.

- In a backstage segment, Nikki Cross threw the 24/7 Title in a trash can that indicated that WWE is possibly retiring the Title.

- In the main event segment, Mustafa Ali was about to answer Seth Rollins' US Title open challenge, but Bobby Lashley attacked him on the ramp.

Lashley then also destroyed Rollins before the match could begin. As Lashley was leaving, Mr. Money In The Bank Austin Theory came out and officially cashed in his contract on Rollins for the US Title.

Bobby is back Outta Nowhere!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ChJnOGRqAI — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 8, 2022

- Seth Rollins (c) defeated Austin Theory in a Money In The Bank cash-in match to retain the United States Championship. Theory was this close to winning the match when Lashley came back to the ring and pulled the referee out of the ring.

Lashley passed out Theory with The Hurt Lock capitalizing on which Rollins executed a Stomp on him for the pin-fall win. Rollins posed with his title to send the post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE Raw off the air.