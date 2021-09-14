WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: September 13, 2021

United States Championship was also on the line with the champion defending against veteran Jeff Hardy. Also, WWE Raw Women’s Champion was in action in a non-title match on the show that took place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Check out the recap, and results from the September 13 edition of Monday Night Raw:

– Mr. Money In The Bank Big E came out to kick off the show. Before he could say anything. RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro, Randy Orton, and Riddle interrupted. They were further interrupted by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP.

Big E informed that he’s going to cash-in the MITB contract, later that night. MVP said E and the rest of New Day are clowns and ran away from SmackDown because E’s scared of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Orton then declared that he will walk out as a 15-time WWE Champion by the end of the show. Lashley said if Big E would try to cash-in on him he will “shove the contract so far up his a** that he will feel the print.” Lashley was eventually hit by an RKO from Orton to end the segment.

– Charlotte Flair defeated Shayna Baszler in the opening match of the night. Nia Jax was present at ringside who opted to distract Baszler as she went for a top rope move. Flair connected with a big boot on Baszler for the pin to win.

After the match, Alexa Bliss gave Charlotte a present, and it was a Charlotte Flair Doll. Bliss said that the name of the doll is Charlie. Charlotte threw the Charlie Doll at Bliss and got into a brawl with her. Bliss stood tall by planting Charlotte with a Destroyer move.

– Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar defeated Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Shanky in a six-man tag team match. Drew managed a Michinoku Driver out of nowhere for a big pop on Shanky. He then ran through Shanky with a Claymore Kick while The Viking Raiders kept Jinder and Veer down at ringside.

– Multiple wrestlers including Drake Maverick, Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, and others tried to pin 24/7 Champion Reggie around the ring, but he got away showcasing his acrobatic agility.

– Damian Priest defeated Jeff Hardy to retain the United States Championship in his Open Challenge. Hardy went for the Swanton Bomb but Priest knocked him down and hit The Reckoning for the pin to retain.

Sheamus appeared after the match and hit Hardy with a Brogue Kick. He went on to for another Brogue on Priest who dodged the move and sent Sheamus out of the ring.

– Nikki A.S.H. (with Rhea Ripley) defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina (with Natalya) in a singles contest. Nikki hit a tornado DDT on the Samoan superstar to pick up the win.

– Rhea Ripley (with Nikki A.S.H) then defeated the other WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya (with Tamina) in another singles contest. Ripley fought off the Sharpshooter attempt from Nattie and went for the Riptide.

Tamina got on the apron for the distraction as Nikki neutralized the scene. Ripley then applied the Prism Trap submission on Nattie to get the win.

– AJ Styles, Omos, Mace, and T-Bar defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), Mustafa Ali, and Mansoor in an eight-man tag team match. The finish saw Omos fighting off Kingston, Woods, Monsoor, and Ali, at the same time as she sent all of them out of the ring. Omos then grabbed Ali for the big chokebomb in the middle of the ring for the win.

– Doudrop defeated Eva Marie in the next match of Raw. Eva took a cheap shot by raking her opponent’s eye. But Doudrop hit Eva’s knees and connected with the back senton for the win.

– Karrion Kross appeared in a promo session to send a straight-up message to the Raw roster as he’s not here to lost in the shuffle. But rather will learn to fall and pray.

– Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) defeated RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton (with Riddle) to retain the WWE Championship. Orton hit the RKO but MVP put Lashley’s legs on the bottom rope to prevent the pin attempt.

Orton went outside the ring and hit an RKO on MVP. As soon as he entered the ring, Lashley nailed him with a Spear to get the pin-fall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Riddle and then hit a Spinebuster on Orton to put him through the announce table.

– Big E then came out to a big pop as he declared his Money in the Bank cash-in. he proceeded to defeat Lashley (c) to win the WWE Championship in the final match of the night. Lashley hit a Spear but E kicked out in time.

E was back on his feet as he scooped Lashley on his shoulder for the Big Ending to win the WWE Title. The crowd went wild as E celebrated with his New Day buddies to end Raw.