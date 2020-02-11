WWE Monday Night Raw results with highlights: February 10, 2020

MVP was announced to host the returning VIP Lounge talk show whereas we are about to hear a health update on WWE Hall of Famer Edge on the show that aired from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Check out the results.

The Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins was out to kick things off on WWE Raw with his heel faction and cut a heel promo. Kevin Owens came out with the Viking Raiders to interrupt the session that soon turned into a brawl at ringside.

Rollins was left alone in the ring which allowed Samoa Joe to come from behind and apply the Coquina Clutch on him. Owens delivered a Stunner on Murphy to end the segment.

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match was the opening contest of the night as Asuka challenged Becky Lynch for the title. After the initial power display by the champion, Asuka took control via Kairi Sane's distraction. Asuka hit a Hip Attack followed by a Code Breaker in mid-air. Soon a top rope Superplex followed for a near fall.

Asuka Lock was applied next but Lynch got out of it and pinned the challenger, out of nowhere to retain. Shayna Baszler attacked Lynch from behind seconds after the match was over. Baszler bit the back of Becky's neck to let the blood pour all over the ring before heading backstage.

The Street Profits defeated Rawley and Riddick Moss as they connected with a Spinebuster and Splash Combo. After the match, Riddick Moss rolled up Mojo to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

MVP returned on WWE Raw with the VIP Lounge talk show with Drew McIntyre as the special guest. He proposed that McIntyre should make himself the manager. McIntyre wanted to walk away but MVP tried to stop him. This led McIntyre to hit MVP with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt followed by a Claymore Kick to lay the returnee down.

Angel Garza was out next on the show to compete against Cedric Alexander. Before the match, Humberto Carrillo confronted Garza to ensue a brawl. But the referees separated them to start the match. Garza caught Cedric with a mid-air dropkick to take control and plant him with a Wing Clipper to secure the win.

NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Sarah Logan was the next matchup on WWE Raw where Charlotte Flair made her presence felt. Despite Flair’s distraction, Ripley squashed Logan with a Dropkick followed by a Riptide within minutes. After the match, Ripley took the mic and wanted to know Flair’s decision regarding the Wrestlemania challenge. Flair did not answer as she's doubtful whether Ripley will still be the champion after Saturday Night's NXT TakeOver Portland show.

Ricochet vs. Bobby Lashley was the next matchup on WWE Raw where Lashley dominated the initial part with his raw power. Ricochet tried to come back hitting a big crossbody from the top and then a standing Shooting Star Press. But Lashley came back with a big Spinebuster. He went for a top rope Superplex but Ricochet landed on his feet! He downed Lashley with some furious strikes and landed the 630-splash to get the victory.

Randy Orton appeared on WWE Raw to explain his attack to Edge, a couple of weeks ago. Matt Hardy cake out to confront him talking about The Hardy Boyz' history with Edge and Christian as they made the TLC matches infamous during the prime of their career.

Orton did not give a damn on listening to his words and dropped him with an RKO. Then he grabbed two steel chairs to perform the Con-chair-to to Hardy laying down in the middle of the ring.

Aleister Black squashed Akira Tozawa nailing a big pop-up knee strike and then connecting with his pendant Black Mass Kick.

Becky Lynch came out for the second time on WWE Raw to send a warning to Shayna Baszler after what she did, earlier the night.

WWE Raw main event featured the announced tag team match with the lineup of Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders vs. Seth Rollins, Murphy and The Authors of Pain. After a huge brawl broke out with everyone getting involved, Owens tried to take out AOP by hitting a Cannonball off the apron through the ringside barrier.

But AOP was quickly up and distracted the referee while Samoa Joe had the Coquina Clutch locked in on Murphy. Rollins took advantage and hit the Stomp on Joe allowing Murphy to steal the pinfall win. Rollins and his buddies celebrated on the ramp to end the show.