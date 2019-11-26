WWE Monday Night Raw results with highlights: November 25, 2019

Seth Rollins opened this week's WWE RAW trying to address the locker room for coming up short at Survivor Series. He called out the prime players of the roster for the loss on this past Sunday who didn’t say a word and went back to the locker room. The crowd fully turned on Rollins and booed him out of the building. Kevin Owens stayed till the last to plant Rollins with a Stunner inside the ring.

Bobby Lashley vs. Titus O'Neil was the opening contest of WWE Raw which ended in disqualification as Rusev arrived in the ring to deliver a beatdown on Lashley. A brawl broke out between them bringing out the police who handcuffed Rusev. But he still kicked over a taller structure to land it on Lashley. The Dominator was then taken into a local medical facility for a checkup.

The Authors of Pain squash Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in a tag team match on WWE RAW. They returned to action with this match and quickly hit the Super Collider followed by the big assisted double powerbomb to get the pinfall win over Hawkins.

Andrade vs. Akira Tozawa appeared to be another short match on WWE Raw. Andrade pulled out Akira from doing a top rope stunt and planted him with the Hammerlock DDT to secure the win.

Matt Hardy came back to action on WWE RAW against Buddy Murphy. The former Cruiserweight Champion picked up an easy win by hitting three straight knees on Matt's face. After the match, Aleister Black came out as Murphy called him out. A brawl broke out between them where Black hit a big knee on Murphy's face to keep him out of the ring and stand tall.

A championship match over United States Title was scheduled next between Humberto Carrillo and AJ Styles. But Gallows and Anderson hit Humberto from the back in the ramp after which the challenger was in no condition to compete. Ricochet, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Rey Mysterio appeared on the scene wanting a title shot against Styles which set up the next match on WWE RAW.

So, a Number one Contender's Fatal 4 Way Match for the US Championship happened next on WWE Raw with the lineup of Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio. Orton converted a Claymore Kick from McIntyre into an RKO but could not take advantage as The OCs pulled him out of the ring. Mysterio then avoided a Moonsault attempt from Ricochet with a roll-up to get the pinfall win.

AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio for the title match was underway, next on WWE Raw for the US title. Gallows and Anderson tried to interfere in the match which led Randy Orton to come back and neutralize them. Rey Mysterio countered a springboard attempt from AJ into a 619. Orton hit AJ with an RKO as the referee was down. Rey followed up with a Frogsplash to get the three-count on AJ and become the new United States Champion.

One half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors - Asuka competed on WWE Raw against Charlotte Flair in a singles contest. Sane interfered in the match on several occasions. But she finally digested a huge spear by Charlotte at ringside. The distraction allowed Asuka to spread green mist on Charlotte to get the win via roll-up.

Erick Rowan picked up another squash win over an enhancement talent named Kyle Roberts by hitting the pendant Iron Claw Chokeslam.

The main event of this week's WWE Raw had Seth Rollins competing against Kevin Owens led to a disqualification as The Authors of Pain interrupted. They started beating down Owens after he caught Rollins with a Stunner. AOP went to the back after the attack as Rollins took charge. The Architect turned heel to shock the world by hitting Owens with two Stomps. The crowd showered him with insane boos as the show came to an end.