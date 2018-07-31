WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: July 30, 2018

Raw kicked off with Roman Reigns to whom Miami crowd gave a huge reception. He didn't waste any time as he demanded Brock Lesnar to show up. But to Reigns' and the crowd's disappointment, Lesnar failed to show up again.

However, Lesnar's manager Paul Heyam came out and informed that the beast is in the locker room, but does not want to come out. Reigns blasted Lesnar as a lazy beast whom he would tear apart at Summerslam. And that's how the opening segment ended.

Later, as previously announced, Finn Balor and Baron Corbin featured in the opening contest of Raw. Corbin over-powered Balor and threw outside the ring many times. But Balor fought back by hitting a kick to Corbin's head. Corbin, then tripped Balor who was attempting the Coup De Grace and hit the End of Days for the win.

Next up, Ronda Rousey returned to Raw after serving her month's suspension. She stood at ringside when Alicia Fox fought her friend Natalya in a one-on-one matchup. Alexa Bliss was also at ringside and distracted Nattie. The distraction let Fox hit a boot to the face of Natalya to get the win. After the match, Fox slammed Rousey, who was chasing Bliss, hard into the barricade to end the segment.

Later, as earlier announced, Seth Rollins faced Drew McIntyre in a singles match and was in control of the match early doors by hitting the Curb Stomp on McIntrye. But, Ziggler attacked Rollins to disqualify the contest. Rollins, however, escaped the tow-on-one attack by taking the pair out with a Suicidal Dive.

In a cutscene promo, Elias tried to sing a song before Bobby Lashley interrupted. He attempted a cheap shot at Lashley, but the big man scared him away.

Next up, Braun Strowman had a singles contest on Raw against Jinder Mahal. Kevin Owens walked to the ringside and stole the MITB briefcase. Strowman chased him down and the referee counted him out of the match. Jinder escaped the ring thereafter with Sunil Singh.

Sasha Banks and Bayley worked as a well-knitted team and defeated Riott Squad by hitting the Bank Statement-Bayley to Belly combo on both members of the squad. Meanwhile, The Revival challenged Hardy and Wyatt for a match in which they hit a Shatter Machine on the veteran team to pick up a huge win.

Finally, during the closing moments of Raw, Brock Lesnar showed up. But Kurt Angle had already terminated his WWE contract for no-show. The Universal Champion was furious with this announcement and hit the GM with an F-5 and grabbed Heyman by the throat to warn him before he left the show. And that's how Raw ended this week.