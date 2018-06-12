WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: June 11, 2018

All the participants of MITB ladder match kicked off this week's Raw as they stood on the ladder and cut promos on the potential winner of this Sunday. The GM of the show Kurt Angle and the Constable Baron Corbin joined them on the ramp to add even more hype to the ladder match in the upcoming PPV event.

The women's division fatal-4-way ladder match immediately took place with the lineup of Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks vs. Ember Moon vs. Natalya. The segment ended like this Bliss sent Banks and Moon out of the ring. While, Natalya came from behind to lock in the Sharpshooter on Bliss to force her to tap out.

Next up, Roman Reigns was in action, but he did not have the scheduled match against Jinder Mahal. He had to face Sunil Singh in a match, which he quickly finished with a spear. Mahal grabbed him from behind and delivered Khallas to keep Reigns down to end the segment.

Later on the show, Elias presented another musical display and continued to insult Seth Rollins to add hype to their PPV match. He aslo brought a guitar with the IC title painted on it. Rollins appeared to a thunderous reception from the crowd to scare Elias away from the ring and delivered a Curb Stomp on the guitar to destroy it.

Next up, was the time for a face-off as Ronda Rousey had one last confrontation with Nia Jax to liven up their title match. Once the verbal exchanges were over, Jax attempted a cheap-shot, but Rousey saw that coming and blocked it. She countered it and gave a head-butt to Nia to keep her down and lock the arm-bar to finish off the segment.

Later, women's action continued as Bayley and Ruby Riott were involved in a one-on-one match. Meanwhile, the other two members of Riott Squad joined ringside to distract Bayley. Riott picked up the win by hitting the Riott Kick.

While, in a cut scene promo, Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn had another dud segment that ended with Zayn hitting a Helluva Kick on Lashley.

In tag team action, the team of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler picked up a dominant win over team Breezango by hitting their pinning combination. While, the B-Team defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno to have a verbal confrontation against the tag champs.

Meanwhile, Curt Hawkins continued his losing streak against No Way Jose who pinned him with a punch to the face.

In the main event of Raw, we witnessed the men's fatal-4-way match with the lineup of Bobby Roode vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman. Owens nearly killed Strowman with a frog splash off the ladder through a table. But Strowman took revenge on him by hitting a Running Powerslam through a ladder to win the match and end this week's WWE Raw.