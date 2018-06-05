WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: June 4, 2018

Elias kicked off this week's Raw with his trademark singing display and was quickly interrupted by Seth Rollins who came out for revenge. Rollins grabbed a steel chair in hand and wanted to smash Elias with it, but Jinder Mahal came from behind and stopped him from doing any harm to Elias. Later, the pair, Elias and Mahal teamed up and continued the assault on Rollins until Roman Reigns came down to save his partner from the Shield.

This led WWE Raw GM to announce a tag team match, Rollins and Reigns teamed up to take on Elias and Mahal. The heel team picked up the win thanks to Sunil Singh's distraction. Elias hit a DDT on a steel chair pushed in by Sunil and followed it with the Drift Away on Rollins to pick up the win.

Next up, the Raw women's champion Nia Jax went up against Natalya in a non-title matchup. Meanwhile, her challenger in MITB, Ronda Rousey joined the announce table during the match. Natalya hurt her leg at one point which allowed Nia to hit the Samoan Drop to get the win. Ronda came into the ring to keep Nia away from Nattie and also helped her training partner to go to the backstage.

Later, Bobby Roode was interviewed by Renee Young before he faced Braun Strowman, whom he has never met in the ring before. The monster showed why he is called so by breaking a ladder during the contest. A stunned Roode met a shoulder block followed by a Running Powerslam to digest a loss as expected.

Next up, The B-team won the tag team battle royal by eliminating Rhyno and Heath Slater. They will now face the Deletor of Words for the WWE Raw tag titles. Later, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon teamed up to take Riott Squad in a six-woman tag team match. Bliss simulated an injury and left the match. Bayley replaced her and hit the Bayley-to-belly to get the win.

Sami Zayn had a confrontation with Bobby Lashley and continued to insult Lashley with some nasty strories about his friends and family. He, however, got no response from the audience during the segment.

Later, in a one-on-one contest, Curt Hawkins suffered his 200th career loss. Baron Corbin interfered during the match and delivered an End of Days to Hawkins' opponent to end the contest in disqualification.

In the main event of Raw, as per last week's announcement, Kevin Owens squared off against Finn Balor. The match ended in disqualification after Owens continued stomping on Balor despite the referee's request for him to stop. Later, Owens set up a ladder and tried a frog splash on top of it. But couldn't get through with the move as he was scared of heights. Balor recovered to hit a dropkick on Owens and hit a Coup De Grace on top of the ladder to close this week's Raw.