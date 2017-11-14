WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: November 13, 2017

Bengaluru, November 14: Last night’s episode of WWE Raw was the final one before the Survivor Series PPV. and the hype around the show was already huge as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns were scheduled to return.

Plus, a shocking comeback by the COO of the company changed the outlook on the way to Survivor Series. Check out the results from Raw that took place at the Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Stephanie McMahon welcomed every one to last WWE Raw addressing Kurt Angle and his constant wrong decisions. While John Cena was announced as the fifth member of team Smackdown, the Raw GM chose Jason Jordan for the final spot. Per Stephanie, he has no achievements in the big league to deserve the place.

Plus, for the second time in a row, The New Day invaded WWE Raw which was not acceptable. The commissioner was irate about this and went on to slam Kurt over these actions until The Shield's music hit the arena and they showed up to save his job. In the process, the match between The Shield and The New Day at the Survivor Series PPV was confirmed.

In the opening contest, Mickie James, Bayley and Dana Brooke competed in the triple threat match to determine the final member for the Raw women's team. In a slow-paced matchup, Bayley delivered the Bayley to belly to Mickie to get the pinfall win. She was confirmed as the final member of team Raw with this victory.

As per warm-up matches for the Survivor Series PPV, Finn Balor, and Samoa Joe were forced to put aside their differences to take on the team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The team of Samoa and Finn picked up an easy win.

Also, Jason Jordan pinned a returning Bray Wyatt with a roll-up to pick up the win. But, he got victimized by Wyatt after the match and was severely hurt.

Kurt Angle made his way to the ring to declare that he is about to expel Jordan’s name from the Survivor Series team as he was injured. While Jordan was out there pleading Kurt to not ruin his opportunity.

Triple H’s music hit the arena as he returned to announce that he himself will be the final member for the flagship show. After the announcement, he hit Jordan with a pedigree before walking out.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman returned to WWE Raw to talk on the upcoming match with AJ Styles at Survivor Series.

The Shield featured in a match on Raw after quite a long time against The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro. The Miz went bad mouth against the hounds of justice and got a brutal beatdown from Shield who won the match after a chaotic battle.

Kane and Braun Strowman featured in the main event of WWE Raw. The match never started as the two giants started fighting outside the ring. The fight ended with the monster among men ultimately putting Kane on his shoulder and putting him through the mat. This surreal scene ended this week’s WWE Raw.