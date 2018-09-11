WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: September 10, 2018

This week's Raw kicked off with the heel trio of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre making their way to the ring. Moments later all the heel superstars also joined them in the ring. The Shield soon came out with axes in hand to seek revenge against the heels who gave them a beatdown last week.

Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre quickly left the ring and the night's acting GM demanded The Shield to leave the building or else Roman Reigns will have to forfeit his championship. That's how the opening segment ended.

Next up, Nikki Bella, who returned to wrestling action last week, was in singles action after a long time on Raw where she took on Ruby Riott. Bella started the fight with a snapmare on Riott, who went outside the ring to take a breather. Nikki, then countered with a head-scissors to a slam and followed it with clothesline and drop-kicks. Liv Morgan tried to distract, but Brie Bella stopped her. In the end, Nikki Bella hit the Rack Attack 2.0 on Ruby to earn the win.

After the gruelling opening moments, Triple H arrived on the show to talk about his match against The Undertaker. He reminded us that 'Taker is not the same anymore and also added that the Deaman has lost his aura as well as streak, hence, he remarked it will be easy for him to defeat The Undertaker at Super Show Down.

Later, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defended their WWE Raw tag team championships against The B-Team in a rematch. Axel tried to break through the heel team's domination with a neckbreaker. But McIntyre hit him with A Glasgow Kiss before he hit the Claymore for the win. Ambrose and Rollins tried to attack them frombehind, but the heel duo left the ring in a hurry.

Next up, as per earlier announcement, Ronda Rousey teamed up with Natalya to take on Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. Natalya took control of the match early doors by hitting her signature low dropkick on Bliss. Then, Ronda got the tag to face James to whom she gave multiple judo throws. After that, the arm-bar sealed the victory for the face team. Bliss gave a cheap shot to Ronda before she fled the scene.

Later, in another tag team contest, the Authors of Pain were in action against a local team to win the bout via a supercollider. While, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable teamed up once again to compete against the Ascension, in which Gable delivered a spinebuster and followed it with a Bridged Suplex to earn a much the needed win.

Also on the show, Kevin Owens who was set for action, attacked Tyler Breeze from behind to put him down with an Apron Powerbomb.

Next up, Elias was out for his musical segment when Mick Foley came out to interrupt him. He also announced to be the special guest referee for this Sunday's Universal Championship match. After that, Finn Balor came out to have a match against Elias and performed an Inside Cradle to pick up an easy win.

In the final segment of Raw, Braun Strowman called out Roman Reigns. The Big Dog showed up near the announce table. A brawl broke out between the two with Reigns gaining upper hand with a Superman Punch. He then delivered a Samoan Drop through the announce table to put the monster down. The chaos between these two ended the episode on a creepy note.