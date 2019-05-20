WWE Money in the Bank 2019 results and highlights

The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rowan and Daniel Bryan (c)

The non-title match was underway with Rowan in control. He suplexed both the Usos which allowed Bryan to lock in the LeBell Lock on Jey Uso, but Jimmy broke the submission. The Usos performed a double superkick and a double suicide dive to keep Rowan down. While, they followed that with a double superkick on Bryan and performed stereo splashes for the win.

Women’s Money in the Bank Match: Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella

Mandy Rose was in control after she delivered a Bed of Roses on Ember Moon into the ladder! She started climbing the ladder only for Carmella to break things up. She shoved off Mandy from the ladder but Sonya Deville delivered a spear on Carmella. Sonya then carried Mandy on to the top of the ladder but Bayley pushed them both off the ladder and unhooked the briefcase to become miss Money in the Bank.

United States Championship match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

Some flying punches, a Hurricurana and springboard seated senton put Joe down in the early part of the match. He tried making a come back with a powerbomb, but Rey rolled him up for the win and became new US Champion. His son Dominick ran out to congratulate Rey, but Joe delivered an assault in anger on the new champion and used the Coquina Clutch to put him to sleep.

Steel Cage Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Miz started the match with IT kicks but McMahon countered with a roundhouse kick and a neckbreaker. He attempted the Coast-to-Coast and jumped, but Miz countered and applied the Figure Four Leglock. McMahon escaped to eat some chair shots and fell victim to the Skull Crushing Finale. However, McMahon survived and tried to escape climbing the cage wall. Miz tried to deliver a suplex but McMahon jumped on the floor to touch the mat first and win the match.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Tony Nese (c) vs. Ariya Daivari

Daivari hit a vicious hammerlock clothesline for a near fall. But Nese came back with a Super Hurricurana and connected with the running knee to the corner to win the match at Money in the Bank.

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

Lacey took control of the match after she hit Becky with a knee and a swinging neckbreaker for a near fall. Becky came back with a flying clothesline followed by her signature Bexploder Suplex move. Lacey then reversed one of Becky's top rope move into the neckbreaker, but Becky some how managed to lock in the dis-arm-her. Lacey chop-blocked Becky who locked in the submission for the second time to get the win and retained the title.

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Flair forced Becky to compete in back to back matches. She missed a Natural Selection attempt off the ring apron and hit the floor hard. Lacey tried to play spoilsport for Becky and hit a Women's Right when the referee was distracted. Flair followed up with a big boot to get the sudden win and become the new champion.

Lacey and Flair double-teamed on Becky after the match. But Bayley neutralized them as Flair knocked herself out crashing into the turnbuckles. Bayley decided to cash in Money in the Bank briefcase. She hit a top rope elbow on Flair to get the pinfall win and became the new Smackdown women's champion.

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

Elias smashed his guitar on Reigns' back to put him down and arrived at the ring for his musical performance. Once that was over, Reigns appeared out of nowhere and delivered a Superman Punch and a huge spear to pick an easy victory.

WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Rollins hit a Buckle Bomb before he hit a Frog Splash off the top rope, but Styles kicked out! The champion continued being offensive with an inverted superplex before rolling through into a reverse DDT for a near fall! AJ countered with a Styles Clash but Rollins kicked out. He missed a Phenomenal Forearm which allowed Rollins to connect a Revolution Knee and a Superkick. He hit the Stomp successfully to earn the pinfall and retain the championship.

WWE Championship Match:Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

The challenger was in full control from the get-go as he connected with a frog splash off the apron to the floor for a near fall. He caught Kofi with a superkick out of mid-air to prevail again. Meanwhile his Boston Crab attempt was reversed into a Trouble in Paradise by Kofi to take a breather. Owens came back with a Stunner and went to the top rope for a Swanton Bomb. Kofi raised his knees up and delivered the Trouble in Paradise for the second time to get the victory.

Men’s Money in the Bank Match: Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor vs. Ali vs. Andrade vs. Randy Orton

The match started with seven men instead of eight as Braun Strowman knocked out Sami Zayn in the backstage area. McIntyre attempted to climb the ladder, but digested an RKO from Orton who was pushed into the ring post by Corbin. Ali kept him out of the ring and tried to climb the ladder and this is when Brock Lesnar's music hit the arena. The beast marched down to the ring to shove Ali off the ladder and grabbed the briefcase! Lesnar posed with the Money in the Bank briefcase as the show came to a close.