WWE Money in the Bank 2020 results and highlights

Also, several championships from Raw and Smackdown were on the line at the pay-per-view event which took place at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the results from the first PPV after WrestleMania 36 - Money in the Bank 2020:

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Forgotten Sons vs. John Morrison and The Miz vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day (c)

The chaotic Money In The Bank opening match witnessed Metalik controlling the match in the finishing part until E caught him while going for a fly outside the ring. Back in the ring, Kofi Kingston hit a Trouble in Paradise on Dorado as E re-entered the ring and planted Dorado with the Big Ending to secure the pinfall win and retain their belts.

R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley

Lashley replaced MVP in the originally scheduled Money In The Bank matchup against Truth who tried to gain some early momentums. But those got cut as Lashley hit him with a Spinebuster and cut him in two halves with a Spear for a quick victory.

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Tamina took control of the match using her size advantage against Bayley. But the champion targeted her knees to counter. Tamina finally cams back hitting a Superkick and Samoan Drop combo but Sasha Banks distracted her not allowing to get the pinfall. Tamina chased away Sasha when Bayley ran in and rolled up Tamina for the pinfall to retain her title at Money In The Bank.

WWE Universal Title Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

The Firefly Funhouse puppets appeared at ringside to distract Strowman which allowed Wyatt to gain upper-hand by hitting a DDT and a Sister Abigail. Wyatt went for another one when Strowman countered with a Chokeslam. The champion then wore the Black Sheep Mask pretending that he’s joining the Wyatt Family. It was a hoax as Wyatt got caught by the Running Powerslam from Strowman to digest the loss at Money In The Bank.

WWE Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Rollins almost had the pinfall after hitting the WWE Champion with a Superplex converted into a Falcon Arrow. McIntyre countered with a Futureshock DDT and tried for the Claymore when Rollins connected with the Superkick. McIntyre kicked out even after digesting a Stomp as Rollins went for another one. McIntyre caught him this time with a Headbutt and then nailed him with the Claymore Kick to retain the WWE Championship.

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match and Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Both the Money In The Bank ladder matches started simultaneously and were in progress through the lobbies and corridors of the WWE Headquarters. Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Paul Heyman, Doink the Clown, John Laurinaitis, Brother Love made cameo appearances during the match. When the fight reached the roof of the HQ, Asuka threw Lacey Evans off the ladder on top of Nia Jax to neutralize them. Asuka then kicked Corbin off the ladder before unhooking the briefcase to become the Women’s Money in the Bank winner.

Foiled by the #MITB conference room!@StephMcMahon just broke it to @DanaBrookeWWE that the REAL contract is on the roof. pic.twitter.com/JFiph4poJA — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match continued as Corbin threw Mysterio and Black off the building as we heard loud thuds from the ground! While climbing the ladder, Elias showed up preventing him from reaching the briefcase. Styles unhooked the briefcase but it accidentally fell down to Otis. Since Otis was the first one to grab the briefcase, he was declared men's Money In The Bank winner.