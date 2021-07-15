WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Match card, date, India time and where to watch

The MITB 2021 also marks WWE's exit from the ThuderDome set up as the pay-per-view will welcome back fans to the venue for the second time since almost a year of closed door brand shows.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE were forced to record shows inside a bio-secure bubble called the WWE ThunderDome since August 2020, with the exception of WrestleMania 37 in April 2021, which was the company's first major event with live audience since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Now the 12th edition of the MITB 2021 PPV, which will become the second show with live fans in attendance, is headlined by the ladder matches - featuring eight superstars from the men's and women's division with a title opportunity up for grabs.

Apart from the two gimmick based fights, several title bouts including the WWE Chamionship, Universal Championship, RAW Tag Team Championship and RAW Women's Championship will take place during the event.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Money in the Bank 2021:

When and where is WWE Money in the Bank 2021 taking place?

The event is set to take place on Sunday (July 18) at the Fort Worth, Texas's Dickies Arena on July 18.. However, due to time difference, the event will take place on Monday (July 19) morning in India.

What time does WWE Money in the Bank 2021 start?

The event starts at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET (Sunday, July 18) | 12 AM GMT (Monday, July 19). In India, the show will start at 5:30 AM IST (Monday, July 19).

Where and how to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2021 in India?

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network has the rights to telecast all WWE shows. So, Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) will be the channels that broadcast the event, while Sony LIV will live stream the PPV as well.

In the US, NBC's Peacock streaming service is the destination for viewer and if you're outside of the US, you can watch Money in the Bank 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Match Card

• WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge.

• WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Kofi Kingston.

• Men's Money in the Bank match: Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins.

• Women's Money in the Bank match: Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross

• Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

• Raw Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders.